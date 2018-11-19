Looking for things to do in this Christmas time in Shropshire? We are listing some of the attractions you can find in Shropshire over the holiday period.

There’s plenty going on from Christmas markets, Christmas lights and lots of festive food and drink.



Saturday 24th November 2018

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Join the team at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre to begin your festive celebrations as they turn on the Craven Arms Christmas Lights.

Saturday 24th November and Sunday 25th November 2018

Ludlow Castle, Castle Square, Ludlow, SY8 1AY

Ludlow’s hugely popular Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to the town for a very special anniversary year, with food and drink, entertainment, shopping and much more.

Thursday 6th December 2018

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

In the lead up to Christmas take some time out and join Milly Rees in our Pop-up kitchen. She will show you there is more to vegetarian cooking than nut loaf and bean feasts!

Friday 7th December 2018 6pm-10pm

Oswestry Town Centre and Cae Glas Park

Join in the festive fun with huge fairground rides, Santas Grotto, street food and entertainment, ice rink, live music, fireworks and more.

Thursday 27th December 2018

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Before the kids go back to school, carry on the fun at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre with Festive Winter Crafts.

Monday 31st December 2018 1pm-2:30pm

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Bring the children to celebrate the New Year with this hands on cookery session of New Year’s Eve Around the World. Learn about the traditions of different cultures as we move in to the New Year.

28th November – 23rd December 2018

Pride Hill and Darwin Shopping Centres, Shrewsbury Town Centre

Pride Hill and Darwin Shopping Centres are getting Shrewsbury shoppers set for Christmas with the chance to meet Santa and enjoy more time to shop in the run-up to the big day.

Various dates through November and December 2018

Whitchurch Civic Centre. High Street, Whitchurch, SY13 1AX

Whitchurch Civic Centre in Shropshire has a busy schedule ahead of the festive season. Take a look at some of the great events happening this festive season

