Ludlow’s hugely popular Medieval Christmas Fayre returns to the town for a very special anniversary year, with food and drink, entertainment, shopping and much more.

Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th November

For two whole days, Ludlow Castle and its grounds are transformed into a unique and family friendly Medieval Fayre with a packed programme of entertainment and over 100 stallholders selling seasonal wares not to be found on the high street!

Prue Dakin, co-founder of and Event Manager for the Fayre, said: “There’s always a great mix of old and new at the Fayre and we’re really celebrating that in our special anniversary year. We’re doing a pop up hot-cocktail bar for the first time on Saturday evening only and we also have some great new entertainment including The Flying Buttresses who have to be seen to be believed, they’re hugely entertaining and utterly adorable. Lots of our visitors very much see us at the start of the Christmas season so the Fayre always feels celebratory too!”

Also new this year, acclaimed puppet show company Hand to Mouth Theatre bring new show Flights of Fancy to Ludlow plus from headache to heartache, the Wise Woman of Worcester has got a remedy for you in I’ve Got A Cure For That! From pantomime and fighting knights to medieval minstrels, jugglers, live music and interactive theatre, there’s a wealth of entertainment included in the price of a ticket!

Paul Saunders, director of entertainment for the Fayre and a renowned performer himself as his alter ego wynndebagge, said: “Putting on the Fayre is very much like practising the ancient art of alchemy – we take everyday elements and combine them to produce something much more valuable. The alchemist’s aim was to produce gold from base metals, whereas ours has always been to transport people back into a wonderful medieval world packed with entertainment, treasures, feasting and fellowship.”

Join us on Saturday evening for late-night shopping and carol singing under a starry sky! Exclusive evening only pop-up cocktail bar and entertainment too and, new this year, evening only tickets (6-9pm) for just £5 online!

Admission

Ticket prices range from £11 for adults on the Saturday (online price) to £12.50 on the gate. Under 4s can visit for free.

Child tickets are from £5.50 if booked online plus there are special rates for Families, Students and Seniors with Family tickets (2 adults and up to four children) from just £25.50.

All tickets are cheaper if booked online in advance rather than on the gate.

A Park & Ride service will be running both days from Ludlow Racecourse.

The 20th Ludlow Medieval Christmas Fayre

Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 November 2018

Ludlow Castle, Castle Square, Ludlow, SY8 1AY

Open 10am until 9pm on Saturday, 10am until 4pm on Sunday

To buy tickets and find out more visit: www.ludlowmedievalchristmas.co.uk

Also, find them on:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram