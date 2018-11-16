Whitchurch Civic Centre in Shropshire has a busy schedule ahead of the festive season.

Christmas Lights Switch On Day

Saturday 24th November

From 11am the town will celebrate the start of the Christmas season with an indoor Christmas Market in the Main Hall.

An outdoor stage will host a variety of local acts throughout the day including the Town Band and lots of local performers. Crib Festival at St Alkmund’s Church all day, Christmas crafts in the Library, lantern making in the Market Hall from 11m – 1pm, before with the lantern parade at 4.30pm.

Children’s mini fairground, outdoor hot food, glow lights and Father Christmas will be arriving at 3pm on his float. The big switch on is 5pm, followed by fireworks and a live performance from Jo-El as Elvis.

Find out more here.

Elvis Odyssey Tribute Show

Saturday 24th November

After the fun of the switch on join us for a night to remember as Jo-El transforms into the legend that is Elvis. Tickets £12.00, groups of 10 or more receive £1.00 off each ticket! Doors & bar open 7.30pm, show starts 8pm.

Find out more here.

Indoor Christmas Fair

Saturday 1st December

Lots of lovely festive stalls from a variety of artisans in the Civic Centre’s Market Hall from 10am – 3pm. Bricks ‘n’ Tricks hosting a Lego Workshop from 10.30am – 12 noon making a ‘Winter Wonderland’ just £3.00 per child. Call 01948 665761 to book.

Whitchurch Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society presents Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs

5th – 8th December 2018

Whitchurch Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society presents Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs at Whitchurch Civic Centre. Join WAODS for a community pantomime extravaganza. Featuring a host of fantastic local acting talent as well as local young people.

Tickets £12.00, £9.00 concessions

Find out more here.

The Jersey’s Show

Saturday 14th December

Performing live at the Civic Centre The Jersey’s Show. The UK’s #1 Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Season, and stars of the smash hit musical “The Jersey Boys”.

The Jerseys will be performing a host of your favourites including Beggin’, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Sherry, Who Loves You, Rag Doll and many more! The show features outstanding vocals, harmonies, choreographed dance routines from this professional band. You will be blown away by this brilliant four part harmony vocal line-up featuring Dominic Creighton, Ashley Rebanks, Michael Cosgrove and Max Fox.

The Jerseys performed at the Queen’s 90th Birthday Celebrations in Windsor in 2016. Theatre style seating, doors & bar open 7pm, show starts 7.30pm.

Anton Benson’s Productions presents Aladdin at Whitchurch Civic Centre

26th – 30th December with run of seven pantomime performances over the festive period.

Starring Coronation Street’s Terry Duckworth, Nigel Pivaro as Abanazar and Britain’s Got Talent runner up Lucy Kay as Princess Jasmine!

Tickets starting at just £10. Adults £11.00, children & concessions £10, family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £40.00. Boxing Day prices: £12 adults, £11 children. Family ticket £44.00.

Show times:

Wednesday 26th December Boxing Day 3pm matinee

Thursday 27th December Relaxed Performance 2pm matinee

Friday 28th December 2pm matinee, 6pm evening performance

Saturday 29th December 2pm matinee, 6pm evening performance

Sunday 30th December 2pm matinee

Find out more here.