Join in the festive fun at Oswestry Christmas Music Live, with huge fairground rides, Santa’s Grotto, Street food and entertainment, ice rink, live music, fireworks and more.

Friday 7th December 6pm until 10pm

Oswestry Town Council created Christmas Music Live on the first Friday in December to help boost the night time economy of the town during the festive season.

This year the event celebrates its 15th year and it has grown into one of the largest Christmas celebrations in Shropshire and includes an assortment of entertainment, including enormous fairground rides positioned throughout the town centre. This creates quite a spectacle with some of the best rides in the UK.

1000’s of people enjoy the night with the streets packed with visitors. And there is something for everyone, be it young or old. Safety is a priority with highly trained local security team managing the event and an Ambulance team on hand.

The award-winning Porthywaen Silver Band will be playing Christmas carols and are supported by various local choirs and musical groups. Street entertainers walk the town performing fire acts throughout the evening.

A synthetic ice rink is located on Festival Square where local schools are invited to have lots of skating fun, followed by the general public after 7pm. This was introduced a few years ago and has become an outstanding success.

As well as being open for late night bargains, the Indoor Market is the home of Santa’s Grotto where children are invited to meet Santa in aid of the local Hope House Charity. A huge Christmas Market selling street food and Christmas gifts will be set up along the main streets of the town and is always incredibly popular.

To complete the celebrations there is a massive firework display at Cae Glas Park.

An event organiser said: “As you can imagine this has become a spectacular night which would rival any larger town and helps make Oswestry a special place for great events. Our event portfolio gets stronger each year and always includes a market element.

We now have annual continental markets, a huge annual Food Festival and even a Hot Air Balloon Carnival.”

