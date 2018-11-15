Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms really is the place to discover this festive season with a range of activities and events this Christmas time.

Craven Arms Christmas Lights Switch On



Saturday 24th November- Event starts 3pm, lights switch on at 5.30pm

Join the team at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre to begin your festive celebrations as they turn on the Craven Arms Christmas Lights. Meet Santa, get your face painted and have fun on the rides.

Join in festive craft activities, start your Christmas shopping as you browse the gift shop and stalls and enjoy hot chocolate, mulled wine and other Christmas delights in the Centre’s licensed café.

Visit the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre website here for more details.

Christmas Vegetarian Cooking



Thursday 6th December

In the lead up to Christmas take some time out and join Milly Rees in our Pop-up kitchen. She will show you there is more to vegetarian cooking than nut loaf and bean feasts!

This hands-on cookery session is a great way to kick-start a new way of looking at vegetarian cooking for yourself, for friends or family at Christmas and throughout the winter months. You will learn how to use fresh flavours and combinations of ingredients to make dishes that look and taste so good they will become as much a part of your Christmas as the turkey!

You don’t need to be a vegetarian. You don’t need to be a good cook! Just come along and enjoy a meat-free day of stirring, chatting and simmering.

Everything you make you take home along with recipes, tips and ideas for more you can do in your own kitchen.

Visit the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre website here for more details.

£35 per person to include all ingredients, booking essential.

Festive Winter Crafts



Thursday 27th December

Before the kids go back to school, carry on the fun at the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre with Festive Winter Crafts. Make wood slice snowmen and penguins, snow globes, book hedgehogs, sewn snowflakes, melted snowman and textured snow paint.

Just £3.50 per accompanied 3-11 year old. No need to book, just drop in between 11am and 3pm.

Visit the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre website here for more details.

New Year’s Eve – Children’s Cookery Celebration



Monday 31st December 1pm – 2:30pm

Bring the children to celebrate the New Year with this hands on cookery session of New Year’s Eve Around the World. Learn about the traditions of different cultures as we move in to the New Year. Make Chinese sweet rice dumplings and German glücksschwein.

Enjoy your cooking as you eat it with your lunch and toast the New Year with a soda water, fruit juice mocktail.

Just £5.50 per accompanied 4-11 year old. Booking essential.

Party costumes welcome!

Visit the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre website here for more details.