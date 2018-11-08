Shrewsbury Market Hall to stage line-up of late night festive events

Shrewsbury Market Hall is staging a line-up of late night festive events in the lead up to Christmas, including an extra popular Saturday Late Night.

The late nights kick off on Wednesday November 14, followed by events on Saturday December 1 and Wednesday December 12.

The market will be swinging on November 14 – the night of the Shrewsbury Christmas Lights Switch-on and Christmas Cracker – when it will open until 9pm for festive shopping, food and drink and live music.

The market’s bars and eateries will be open along with retail stalls. Adele tribute artist, Libby Gliksman, will perform between 5pm and 6pm and the toe-tapping Shropshire ukulele band, Shropshire Ukulele Massive, will be in action from 6.15pm to 7.30pm.

Complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will also be available, between 6pm and 8pm, to market shoppers who make a retail purchase on the night.

On December 1 the market will open for an extra Saturday Late Night when its eateries, street food venues and gin, wine, craft beer and cocktail bars will open until 10pm. A selection of retail stalls will also open late.

“We’re delighted to be able to stage this extra Saturday Late Night for 2018. Customers had been asking and traders responded because our Saturday late nights this year have been such a success,” said Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“We’re really looking forward to all of our festive late nights. There is always a magical atmosphere to the market at night, especially at this time of year.”

On Wednesday December 12 the Market Hall will host its last festive late night of the year, coinciding with Shrewsbury’s annual Carols In The Square concert.

The market will open until 9pm for festive shopping, food and drink and live music. Adele tribute artist, Libby Gliksman, will be back, performing between 5pm and 6pm. And the carol concert will be broadcast live from The Square into the Market Hall to get shoppers and diners in the Christmas mood.

Again complimentary mulled wine and mince pies will be available, 6pm to 8pm (while stocks last), to market shoppers who make a retail purchase on the night.