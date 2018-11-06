Rooftop Theatre announce knock-out cast for Boxing Club Rules

Rooftop Theatre based in Ludlow have announced three superb West Midlands actors for the cast of Boxing Club Rules.

All three – Jack James, Anya Collyer and Skye Witney – will play a variety of roles in this brand new show inspired by and based around the Ludlow boxing club and its community.

Jack James lives in Stourport on Severn and trains in kickboxing and MMA. He trained at Northampton University School of Acting and has wide experience from Shakespearean roles to modern plays by the likes of Simon Stephens. He said: “Stepping into Ludlow boxing club for the first time was inspiring. It is an amazing venue and I am really looking forward to performing and boxing for the audience!”

Anya Collyer is from Orleton, just outside of Ludlow. She trained as an actor at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and has previously worked with both Pentabus and Rooftop Theatre.

Skye Witney lives in Worcester and recently graduated with Distinction from the postgraduate acting course at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire. She has previously worked with Rooftop in Hamlet at Ludlow Brewery in 2016.

Paul Sayers, co-founder of Rooftop Theatre, said: “We’re delighted to have found such a great cast from in and around the local area. Pre-production is continuing apace with Boxing Club Rules and we can’t wait to present this exciting new show. Come along and see this unique interplay of boxing and theatre in a place you’ve never seen theatre before!”

Boxing Club Rules is a devised theatre piece using the movements, exercises and rituals of boxing in partnership with and inspired by Ludlow Amateur Boxing Club. Boxing Club Rules will be performed at Ludlow Amateur Boxing club on Wheeler Road over the weekend of Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th November. Performances will take place throughout the weekend and tickets are available through www.rooftoptheatre.co.uk A donation from each ticket sold will go to the boxing club.

Rooftop Theatre have been based in Ludlow for over five years and have built a strong reputation for their entertaining sell-out productions at Ludlow Brewery and at the Assembly Rooms. This is their first Arts Council England funded production. Ludlow Amateur Boxing Club is based on Wheeler Road in Ludlow. Open Monday and Wednesday evenings to the general public, they have a strong emphasis on fitness, training and community.

Boxing Club Rules: 1pm, 4pm and 7pm on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th November at Ludlow Amateur Boxing Club, Wheeler Road, Ludlow, SY8 1JD. Tickets: Adults £15, U18/ student £10.