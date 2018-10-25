Tadlop celebrates opening night of My Fair Lady at Oakengates Theatre

Audiences left with classic songs running through their heads following the opening night of Tadlop’s production of My Fair Lady.

Based on the George Bernard Shaw play Pygmalion, My Fair Lady follows Eliza Doolittle as she tries to better herself by taking lessons from linguistic Professor Henry Higgins. The role was made famous by Julie Andrews on stage and Audrey Hepburn on screen.

Director Rich Kee says, “I was so proud of my cast and crew for all the hard work they put in over the last six months to create this production.

“To see it come to life on stage with the set, costumes and lighting has been fantastic and even though I am extremely biased, I strongly encourage everyone to come and see My Fair Lady before it is too late.”

My Fair Lady contains such classic songs as “I could have danced all night”, “On the street where you live”, “I’m getting married in the morning” and of course “Wouldn’t it be loverly”.

Performances continue every evening at 7.30pm until Saturday with a 2.30pm matinee that day.

Tickets are still available from Oakengates Theatre.