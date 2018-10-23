The Mersey Beatles set to perform at Whitchurch Civic Centre

John Lennon’s sister Julia Baird is warning music fans to ‘get ready to dance’ when The Mersey Beatles hit the stage at Whitchurch Civic Centre.

After sold out shows in the USA, Asia and Europe, the world renowned Liverpool-born tribute band are retracing The Beatles’ footsteps on their ‘Get Back UK Tour’ which visits the same towns, cities and original venues the Fab Four rocked in the 1960s.

The Beatles famously played Whitchurch’s former Town Hall Ballroom – located on the site of the Civic Centre – on January 19th 1963. This was the same day as the band’s important appearance on TV’s Thank Your Lucky Stars, playing their new single Please Please Me.

To celebrate both The Beatles’ music and the British towns that helped shape their world-changing Rock ‘n’ Roll sound, The Mersey Beatles are playing a not-to-be-missed show at Whitchurch Civic Centre on Thursday November 8th as part of their 17-date UK tour.

The brilliant two-hour show will not only see The Mersey Beatles play the very same songs John, Paul, George and Ringo did in Whitchurch in 1963 but they will chart the Fab Four’s full career through the hits from Love Me Do to Let It Be.

And music fans are already being warned to put on their dancing shoes!

Julia Baird, who first saw older brother John Lennon and his band perform for her in her kitchen at home in the 1950s and is a director of Liverpool’s world famous Cavern Club, said: “It’s going to be a brilliant show in Whitchurch.

“The Mersey Beatles are a fantastic band who nail the sound of The Beatles. I’ve known them for the best part of 20 years and they recreate The Beatles atmosphere wonderfully.

“The audience will have a great time and I’m sure the good people of Shropshire will not be constrained by their seats on the night as The Mersey Beatles have that brilliant ability to get people up on their feet dancing. John would have loved that!”

Formed in Liverpool in 1999, The Mersey Beatles – Mark Bloor (John), Steven Howard (Paul), Craig McGown (George) and Brian Ambrose (Ringo) – were the resident Beatles’ tribute band at The Cavern for more than a decade and have now toured the world many times over.

They brilliantly exude the inner and outer spirit of the real thing from the costumes, the instruments and, of course, that unmistakable and legendary Liverpool-born sound.

Mark said: “We pride ourselves on bringing a true Beatles experience, covering all the eras from the days of The Cavern Club, through Beatlemania to Sgt Pepper and the band’s final gig on the rooftop of the Apple offices. We cannot wait to Get Back to where it all began for the greatest band of all time.”

Craig added: “We’re sure the audiences will enjoy these shows as much as we will playing them as we’re looking to recreate something very special – an authentic-sounding Beatles’ gig in a truly authentic setting.”

Steven said: “We are, of course, all Beatles fans and, as Liverpool lads we’ve been obsessed with the band since we were in school. It’s going to be great to follow in the Fab Four’s footsteps and truly recreate those special shows.”

Brian added: “To take the show all over the UK, and throw in special moments unique to each venue, is going to be great – we can’t wait.”

The Mersey Beatles play Whitchurch Civic Centre on Thursday November 8th. Tickets are on sale from the venue box office 01948 665761 or via ticketmaster.co.uk