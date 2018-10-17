Sons of Pitches to attempt 100 songs in one night at Theatre Severn

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn will welcome multi-award-winning British vocal group Sons of Pitches next month as the final date on an extensive UK tour.

The Sons of Pitches shot to fame in November 2015 when they were crowned winners of the BBC2 singing contest The Naked Choir, hosted by Gareth Malone, as their combination of soaring solos, impeccable harmonies and stunning beatboxing captivated the viewing public’s imagination. Since then, the band have completed three hugely successful headline tours, gained over three million YouTube hits, and cemented their reputation as the most popular a cappella vocal group in the UK.

Their dynamic live shows include inventive pop covers, original numbers, fast-paced medleys and mind-bending mashups. The current show sees them attempt 100 Number One hits, from Michael Jackson to The Beatles, ABBA to Eminem, and caters for audiences of all ages.

Looking ahead to the tour, they said: “100 Number One Hits is going to be our biggest, best and most ambitious show yet. We wanted to create a spectacle that would pay homage to some legendary artists while blowing away anyone who came to see it.

“Expect all kinds of genres, a bit of comedy and the odd tear jerker. We’ll be singing iconic songs from start to finish as well as juggling numerous hits in massive medleys. The audience will have to keep an eye on the counter clock to see how many we’ve got left to sing.”

The Sons of Pitches with support from Jaz Ellington, perform at Theatre Severn on Thursday 8 November.

Tickets are available now from the Box Office 01743 281281 and online at theatresevern.co.uk.