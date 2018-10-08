It is going to be a great night out for all the family at Albrighton Cricket Club’s Fireworks and Bonfire Night 2018.

Albrighton Cricket Club is getting ready for their Fireworks and Bonfire Night which will be held on Saturday 3 November.

Wrap up warm and watch the Bonfire being lit at which will be followed shortly after by the Firework Display.

The club’s bar will be open with a wide range of drinks on offer, including hot drinks and food to purchase as you enjoy watching the dazzling display.

Darren Shimmons, Club Chairman said: “Albrighton Cricket Club bonfire and firework brings the community together for a great family night. The bonfire is lit just after 6.30pm and fireworks, not before 7.00pm. The bar is open and food and hot drinks are also available.”

Build A Guy Competition

There will also be prizes up for grabs with their annual Build a Guy Fawkes Competition, with judging taking place on the evening with prizes for the best guys. The club will be open all day for entrants to the Guy Competition with the closing time being 5.30pm – so get stuffing!

Gates will open at 6pm: £5 per car or £2 per walk-in adult(over 16’s). All under 16’s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Club is on Kennel Lane, Albrighton, just off the A464 Shifnal Road.

You can find out more by visiting the Facebook page here.

Where to find Albrighton Cricket Club