Following its’ sell out debut in February this year The California Dreamers show returns to Theatre on the Steps in Bridgnorth this time for 2 nights, Friday 2nd and Saturday 3rd November.

The show,which has been receiving rave reviews throughout the country pays homage to the iconic artists who made their home in ‘Laurel Canyon’, a small neighbourhood nestling in the foothills of Los Angeles.

As well as featuring million selling hit songs from artists such as Joni Mitchell ,The Mamas and Papas and Crosby Stills and Nash and The Eagles the show also includes authentic archive film footage that helps recreate the atmosphere of the hedonistic, hippy 60’s

The show presents real life stories of the events which rocked the world and the relationships that inspired those who lived in the Canyon to write and produce the classic hits that defined a generation.

The creator Tim Mansell who lives in Shrewsbury, has been amazed by the audience response, particularly the number of parents who have taken their children along to experience what life was like when they were young.

The show is co-produced by Grace Palmer, who now lives in central Birmingham, but originates from Wolverhampton.

She also takes to the stage as lead female vocalist, alongside Simon Foster originally from Walsall, and David Barnes from Burnley.

Simon Foster has been a familiar figure on the Birmingham music scene for some years, having starred in several acclaimed musicals and David Barnes has appeared on BBC’s The Voice UK where he joined Team Ricky in 2016.

To book tickets see – http://www.theatreonthesteps.co.uk/product/california-laurel-canyon