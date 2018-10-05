Star cast announced for Fame the Musical at Theatre Severn

Fame the Musical, currently on a critically acclaimed UK Tour, have announced that TV star Jorgie Porter, soul legend Mica Paris and theatre star Keith Jack are all confirmed for the 2019 dates including its visit to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from 28 Jan – 2 Feb.

Based on the 1980 phenomenal pop culture film, Fame The Musical is the international smash-hit sensation following the lives of students at New York’s High School For The Performing Arts as they navigate their way through the highs and lows, the romances and the heartbreaks and the ultimate elation of life. This bittersweet but uplifting triumph of a show explores the issues that confront many young people today: prejudice, identity, pride, literacy, sexuality, substance abuse and perseverance.

Hollyoaks favourite Jorgie Porter, currently playing Iris Kelly in the tour is confirmed to remain in this role. Best known as Theresa McQueen in the Channel 4 drama serial, Jorgie was also a contestant on the seventh series of Dancing On Ice on ITV and made it all the way to the final where she finished runner up. Jorgie has also starred in many award-winning shows including I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV). Her nominations include Best Serial Drama Performance at the National Television Awards and Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards.

Further casting includes platinum selling soul artist and star of Chicago and Love Me Tender Mica Paris as Miss Sherman and Any Dream Will Do star Keith Jack as Nick Piazza.

Fame The Musical is presented by Selladoor Productions who have recently toured with Footloose, Avenue Q, Little Shop of Horrors and Flashdance -The Musical. David De Silva, the conceiver of Fame says of this anniversary production, “What makes a musical ‘a classic’ or a ‘masterpiece’? It takes time. It passes from one generation to the next. It translates from one language to many. It entertains an audience with both laughter and tears. It inspires youth with passion and parents with nostalgia. The brilliantly directed and choreographed 30th anniversary Fame UK production of the show by Nick Winston is the best I’ve ever seen.”

Tickets for Fame at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.