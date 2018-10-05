Peter Pan set to fly into Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Award-winning musical theatre company Get Your Wigle On are in final preparations for their adventurous musical adaptation of Peter Pan which flys into Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this month.

The legend of Peter Pan has been delighting children for over 100 years and this faithful new version is a breathtaking adventure, perfect for the whole family. Featuring music and lyrics by the award-winning duo George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, we join Peter and the Darling family as they are whisked away to the famous land full of colourful characters including the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and, of course, the dastardly Captain Hook.

Music and lyrics are by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe who are the team behind the Mary Poppins musical as well as the recent London production of Wind in the Willows.

It’s the perfect musical for the ‘Wigles,’ who are known locally for previous productions Grease, Sister Act, Hairspray and Footloose to name just a few in a long list of shows they have performed in Theatre Severn.

The company of all local performers have been working hard in rehearsals in their Shrewsbury studio to bring the music and lyrics to life. Tom Gordon plays Captain Hook, the one handed leader of the pirates who sets out to take revenge on Pan. Tom has been with the company for a few years and has taken on roles including Kenickie (Grease) and Curtis (Sister Act.)

He says, “This show has been a lot of fun to rehearse and is packed full of comedy and great songs. We have complex harmonies and choreography to learn in rehearsals but all of the cast are looking and sounding fantastic and we can’t wait to bring the show to life.”

The soundtrack to the show is filled with beautiful original music brought to life by a live local orchestra and features songs including Neverland, Just Beyond the Stars and There’s Always Tomorrow.

Christian Lugtu takes on the role of Peter Pan after previously playing roles including Enjorlas in Les Miserables and Benny in the recent production of RENT. ‘I am extremely excited to have been given the opportunity to play Peter – the score has some amazing songs, and of course, I can’t wait to fly!’

Peter Pan is being performed at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from Wednesday 24th – Saturday 27th October with performances nightly at 7.30pm and an additional Matinee at 2.30pm on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets available from www.theatresevern.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01743 281281.