A not to be missed Shrewsbury Fireworks Spectacular and bonfire event is taking place at The Greenhous West Mid Showground this November.

Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers to giveaway two family tickets to this year’s event, read the article below and then answer the question correctly to enter.

There’s only one thing better than a fireworks display – two fireworks displays, and that is what is being planned for Shrewsbury this November.

The annual charity fireworks and bonfire spectacular will be taking place on November 3 at the Greenhous West Mid Showground and will once again feature two displays on the night.

Thousands of people attend the event every year which offers a variety of entertainment including a fair and live music.

Jan Forrest, showground manager, said organisers were sticking with the successful format of last year’s event which offered the flexibility of two firework displays.

“It went very well last year so there seems little point in tinkering too much with what is a winning formula,” she said.

“Saturday, November 3 is the date to put in your diary and it’s worth pointing out that we will only have limited numbers of tickets available on the gate so it’s best to buy them in advance to avoid disappointment.

“Gates open at 4pm, the bonfire will be lit one hour later and the first fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm. This will be sound-sensitive with more colour and less bang – ideal for small children.

“The second display starts at 7.45pm and this will be the usual loud blockbuster event that you normally associate with Bonfire Night. Anyone attending the first show will be more than welcome to stay for the second.

“In addition to the main attraction, we will have a children’s sparkler area which is free to visit, a great funfair and a live music stage. There will also be food stands around the ground where people can get something to eat and drink. It’s always a popular night and we think we have something for everyone.

“Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family ticket which would admit two adults and three children. You can book on the showground website or by visiting our Facebook page.

“All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of our community. It also allows us to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.”

Visitors to this year’s event will also be able to park for free at the showground.

To buy tickets, visit www.westmidshowground.com or search West Mid Showground on Facebook.

When: Saturday 3 November 2018

Where: The Greenhous West Mid Showground, Berwick Road, Shrewsbury, SY1 2PF

Time: Gates open at 4pm, Bofire 5pm, 1st Display 6.15pm, 2nd Display 7.45pm

