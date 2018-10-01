Wacky Races heading to Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury is to welcome a brand new event in May 2019 in the form of a SoapBox Derby.

The event will be held in Shrewsbury Quarry and will be the first of its kind to be held in the town and will be free for visitors to watch.

Thousands of spectators are expected from all over the Midlands to cheer on the 50 weird, wacky and wonderful SoapBox entrants who can enjoy watching carefully crafted carts being hurtled down the 300 metre track which will consist of chicanes and a sharp turn at the bottom just before the River Severn.

The event will be run as a ‘Knockout’ style competition over a series of two runs per team. The top 10 fastest SoapBoxes will then go in to the final to determine the overall winners. The SoapBox races will set of at intervals and will be electronically timed.

Applications are available online and teams are encourage to fundraise for their chosen charity.

Applications will be accepted from Businesses, Charities, Education Venues, Community Groups and Individual groups. The application closing date is 27 October 2018.

In addition to the soapbox races there will be pop up street food vendors and a number of bars for you to enjoy as well as other fun family activities making this event a fun filled family day out.

Organiser Sarah from Sarah Belcher Events Limited said: “We are very excited to be bringing Shrewsbury Wacky Races to The Quarry in Shrewsbury, the first event of its kind to be held in the town. The announcement of our event has certainly captured the imagination of the public, since announcing the event 2 weeks ago we have been inundated with information requests and now have a social following of over 6,000 suggesting their attendance, it’s fantastic to have so much support from the outset.”

Mike Cox spokesperson from Shrewsbury Town Council said: “Shrewsbury Wacky Races is a welcomed addition to the town’s diverse event programme that Shrewsbury has to offer.”

Shrewsbury Wacky Races will be taking place on Sunday 26 May 2019 starting at 10am in The Quarry, Shrewsbury.

Applications to enter Shrewsbury Wacky Races can be made online.