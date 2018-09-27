Tickets for Attingham’s ‘A 1940s Christmas’ and Father Christmas now available to book

Tickets for ‘A 1940s Christmas’ in the Mansion at Attingham Park are now available to book online or via the Central Booking Office.

This December visits to the Mansion will be by pre-booked timed ticket only.

The Mansion will be open for ‘A 1940s Christmas at Attingham’ from Saturday 1 to Sunday 23 December and there will be three entry times on each day; between 10am and 12pm, between 12pm and 2pm and between 2pm and 3.30pm.

The impressive showrooms in the Mansion will be individually themed and decorated to celebrate the Christmases of the decade. Music, photographs and papers, stories and traditions will be found throughout the Mansion, including in the basement, and on selected dates 1940s cooks will be found in the kitchen, baking and preparing recipes from the time.

There is no additional charge to visit the Mansion but all visitors must have pre-booked their ticket in advance, including National Trust members. Non-members of the National Trust should pre-book their ticket in advance, they will then be asked to pay the standard non-member admission on arrival on the day. There is no need to book a ticket to visit the parkland, Walled Garden, Carriage House Café or Stables Shop. Visits to anywhere on site except the Mansion remain on a free-flow basis.

Tickets can be booked via the What’s On page of Attingham’s webpage at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895.

By spreading visits to the Mansion throughout the day the team at Attingham are aiming to offer everybody visiting time to enjoy each festively decorated room at their own pace, and with enough space to do so. It will also help the team to care for the collection and interior of the Grade I listed Mansion at a busy time of year by preventing overcrowding and reducing the risk of damage to the historic rooms and collection.

Claire Tafft, Visitor Experience Manager, said “It’s fantastic that so many people come to visit Attingham at this time of year – the Mansion will look festive again with decorated trees throughout the rooms, and we’ll be uncovering Attingham’s 1940s stories. By introducing pre-booked tickets for the first time this year, we’ve built in extra capacity for visitors across December but would advise people wanting to visit on a particular day to book early as we may reach the limit for visitors to the Mansion on certain days.”

Tickets to visit Father Christmas at Attingham are also available to book online and are selling fast, with a number of dates fully booked to see Attingham’s special visitor. Tickets to see Father Christmas cost £8.50 per child, and standard admission prices to Attingham will also apply for non-members of the National Trust.