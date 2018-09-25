Things to do in Shropshire Halloween 2018

Our guide to events taking place across Shropshire during Halloween 2018.

Click on an event to find out more

Autumn half term happenings at Attingham Park

Saturday 27 October to Sunday 4 November

Attingham Park, Atcham, Shrewsbury SY4 4TP

03442 491895

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, is getting ready for autumn fun with a Halloween twist this October half term.

From Saturday 27 October to Sunday 4 November, explore Attingham as the leaves fall, rich reds, greens, ambers and yellows can be seen across the park.

Half term activities include visiting Attingham’s ‘Woollen Woods’, family trails, pumpkin carving and geocaching.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer, said “Autumn is in the air and this October half term at Attingham is full of seasonal fun for families to enjoy. We’re especially looking forward to taking over part of the Mile Walk with knitted wildlife and crafted creatures for our first Woollen Woods for an autumnal Hall-‘wool’-een. For those who’d like to get into a bit more of a spooky spirit – join us for pumpkin carving!”

Woollen Woods Walk

Crafted creatures made by volunteers, groups and families will be making their home along the Wood Chip Path on the Mile Walk. Open daily throughout half term families can spot their favourite woodland animals along the self-led walk through the woods. A stop off at the Bird Hide will reveal some handmade British Birds that have joined the feathered residents of the woods.

Pumpkin Carving

Pumpkin Carving will take place on Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 October. Families will be able to book a place at the pumpkin carving activity and try their hand at making a traditional decoration to welcome or scare off those Hallowe’en visitors; what will you carve? A face, a shape, or something more spooky? Pumpkin Carving is by pre-booked tickets in advance and will take place from 10am to 4pm and costs £5 per pumpkin.

Tickets can be booked via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895.

Hedgehog Trail

Families can explore Attingham inside and out with two family trails at half term. Hedgehogs traditionally hibernate at this time of year – and some of them have found their way into the Mansion and Walled Garden looking for a cosy spot to spend the autumn. Pick up a trail sheet at Visitor Reception to spot them in the Walled Garden, or from the Mansion to spot them hiding inside.

Geocaching

On Wednesday 31 October get Geocaching at Attingham with help from the specialists at Cotswold Outdoor. Families will be able to hire a device, hunt out hidden geocaches and tick off number 49 on the list of ‘50 Things to do before you’re 11 ¾’.

Pre-booking is advised, and costs £4 per device for two hours hire.

To book visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or call 03442 491895.

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, standard whole property admission charges also apply for non-members for all the above activities.

For more information on all of Attingham’s half term happenings visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attinghampark or call 01743 708170.

Shrewsbury Prison Scream Park – the only Scream Park in Shropshire

Various days between Friday 12 October – 27 October

The Dana, Shrewsbury SY1 2HP

01743 343100

www.imevents.global/spsp

Immersive Events presents “Shrewsbury Prison Scream Park’ (SPSP) – the only Scream Park in Shropshire.

SPSP is a fully immersive scare, horror and action event; designed and operated by Immersive Events (SCAR Award winners. Best Zombie Experience Event 2017). They bring you six fully immersive, spine-tingling, hair-raising, horror experiences.

Experience the true horror of Halloween season at Shrewsbury Prison Scream Park – Shropshire’s ULTIMATE HALLOWEEN ATTRACTION.

The dates are Friday 12th, Saturday 13th, Thursday 18th, Friday 19th, Saturday 20th, Thursday 25th, Friday 26th and Saturday 27th October. Many dates now have LIMITED availability, so we would urge you to book ASAP.

The site will be free roaming – you can wander at your leisure if you dare!! The Prison Gates will be open from 18.30 ‘till 23.30 with the mazes opening at 19.00. There is a fully licensed bar.

This is a 12+ event – please ensure under 18’s are accompanied by an adult.

One maze is £5.00 or all six for just £20.

To book please visit www.imevents.global/spsp or call 01743 343100.

Halloween Spooktacular at Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres this half term holiday

Tuesday 30 October 11am – 2pm and Wednesday 31 October from 3pm

Darwin Shopping Centre, Pride Hill, Shrewsbury, SY1 1PL

https://www.shrewsbury-shopping.co.uk/

Two great events are on the way to the Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres in Shrewsbury with a Free Pumpkin carving workshop and Trek ‘n’ Treat Parade.

Free Pumpkin Carving Workshops

On Tuesday 30 October join Maggie Love and her team of artists between 11am – 2pm to learn how to turn a pumpkin into your very own lantern design and enjoy chocolate spooky lollipops with ‘Toot Sweets’ at the same time. Children of all ages welcome to come along and join in the Halloween fun.

Although 100 FREE pumpkins are provided, it is recommended that people bring their own if arriving late in the session to avoid disappointment.

The Halloween pumpkin carving workshop is free to attend.

Trek ‘n’ Treat Parade

Get your little ones ready in their best Halloween fancy dress outfits and join us for a Trek ‘n’ Treat Parade around the Darwin and Pride Hill Shopping Centres, collecting sweet treats from the stores along the way.

Prizes for the best fancy dress outfits!

Free to participate. The parade takes place on Wednesday 31 October from 3pm.

Apley Farm Shop Pumpkin Festival – bigger than ever

Saturday 13 October – Wednesday 31 October

Apley Farm Shop, Norton, Shifnal, TF11 9EF

01952 581 002

https://apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

The Spookley Pumpkin Festival is back again at Apley Farm Shop this Autumn, with its underlying anti-bullying message for children.

This year it runs 13-31 October & for the first time EKO Bushcraft days will offer their activities to finish off the October half term week, held on 1-4 November.

The brand new EKO Bushcraft activities, held daily 1-4 Nov, include Fire Lighting (10am), Creative Clay (11am) & Wonderful Willow (12noon). All places are bookable online or in Pigg’s Playbarn.

The festival provides a great, non-scary family day out. It’s perfect for all ages who are ready to get their wellies on & have some wholesome, earthy fun.

Lord Hamilton began: “This year, due to the popularity of the event, we are offering a whopping 3000 places aboard the Pumpkin Express. Each Express trip has 20 places & it runs 15 times a day for 10 days, giving customers plenty of choice. “

There will be masses for everyone to do – ride the Pumpkin Express, listen to the Spookley story, select a pumpkin, carve it in our Carving Cavern, get your face painted & some glitter tattoos & walk the free pumpkin treasure hunt on the Skylark Nature Trail. If you’re peckish after all that, tuck into the daily pumpkin barbecue in the Apley Courtyard, taste pumpkin recipes in the Creamery Café & finally pick up a free, take-home pumpkin recipe card. Before heading home, pick up the Spookley book.

“Since we began Spookley 6 years ago in 2013, hundreds of children have come to us & had hours of non-scary, pumpkin family fun. The anti-bullying message comes from Spookley being a square pumpkin & when being different came in handy, he became the hero of the day“ explained John Wesley, General Manager.

Apley Farm Shop’s team will be dressed up to help you really get into the spirit of the pumpkin festival & we invite customers to do the same.

“The children love our Mrs Pumpkin who reads the Spookley story aboard the Pumpkin Express” added Chloe Drew of Pigg’s Playbarn.

Customers are encouraged to post photos of their fancy dress outfits & carved pumpkins on the Pigg’s Playbarn Facebook page to have a chance to win one of two Spookley Little Pigg’s hampers, each worth £65. The hampers includes a year’s membership for Pigg’s Playbarn. The best fancy dress & best carved pumpkin winners will be selected & informed on Wednesday October 31st.

The Spookley event runs 9:30-5:30pm daily (Sunday 5pm) on 13-14, 20-21 & 26-31 October. Then Bushcraft runs 1-4 Nov, 10am-1pm.

Booking is advisable, to avoid disappointment.

To book, visit: https://apleyfarmshop.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.

Tickets start at £5. Alternatively, call 01952 581 002, text or call 07739 320 314 or email enquiries@apleyfarmshop.co.uk.

Visit: www.ApleyFarmShop.co.uk for full details.

There are Spooktacular tickets from £10, which include entry to Pigg’s Playbarn & Scotty’s Animal Park, the Pumpkin Express, storytelling, 2 pumpkins (one to take home), the carving cavern & a carving kit. The Spookley book is £5 from the Playbarn. Babies under the age of one can travel on the Pumpkin Express for free. Bushcraft activities are £8.50 per activity or £24 for three.

Apley Farm Shop is on the A442 between Bridgnorth & Telford. Open 7 days, it has a Food Hall, Playbarn, café, an animal park, pottery painting & craft studio, gift shop & plant centre.

Autumn fun at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Saturday 27 October – Friday 2 November

Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, School Road, Craven Arms, SY7 9RS

01588 676060

www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk

There is plenty going on at The Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre this Halloween and autumn half term, take a look a look at the various events on offer.

Bonfire and Firework Event

Saturday 27th October

The Craven Arms bonfire is back, even bigger and even better! With a full bar, catering including a hog roast and Sunshine Radio Street Team entertainment, this is the perfect night out to kick-start the October Half Term.

Gates open at 5pm, bonfire lit at 7pm and fireworks start at 7.30pm.

Fast track tickets are available at £1.50 per child, £3.00 per adult and £7.50 per family of up to 2 adults and 3 children. Get yours now from the Centre.

On the night, prices are £2.00 per child, £3.50 per adult and £10.00 per family.

Competition for the best Guy! Contact the Centre for more information. Tickets available from the centre front desk now!

Mary Anning and the Dinosaurs – October Half Term Activity

Monday 29th October – Friday 2nd November – 1pm-2:30pm

Examine some local fossils and see them through Mary Anning’s eyes and then create an instant fossil shell to take home. Take part in a virtual dig, becoming a palaeontologist and uncovering some dinosaur bones. Can you piece them together and work out what type of creature you have discovered? As the discoverer, you will then be able to name your find.

£4 per accompanied 3-11 year old, booking advised.

Dinosaur Dining – Half Term Activity

Tuesday 30th October – 10am-11:30am

Become a dinosaur chef in this hands-on cookery session following our theme of October half term week. Make fossil biscuits, bread bones and other delicious treats to take home.

£7.50 per accompanied 3-11 year old, booking essential.

Frankenstein’s Halloween Lab – Fancy dress costumes welcome!

Wednesday 31st October – 3pm-4:30pm

This Halloween, visit Frankenstein’s Lab: make a haunted screaming cup, a ghost to rise at your command and pumpkin slime with real pumpkin. £4 per accompanied 4-11 year old. No need to book, just drop in.

In our café, decorate spooky biscuits and eat a dead man’s fingers.

You can find out more by visiting: www.shropshirehillsdiscoverycentre.co.uk

Hawkstone Trails & Terrible Tales

Daily 27th October – 4th November

Hawkstone Park Follies, Weston-under-Redcastle, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY4 5JY

01948 841 700

http://www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/trails-terrible-tales/

Hawkstone Park Follies, near Shrewsbury, has a fun-filled October half term event which is perfect for all the family.

Hawkstone Trails & Terrible Tales gives you the chance to enjoy the stunning Autumnal landscape, whilst those young (in age and at heart) get to enjoy following the Halloween Trail to find the hidden characters and storytellers throughout the Follies.

These fascinating characters will bring a well-known fairytale to life with a Halloween twist!

The trail, storytelling and a host of craft activities are all included in standard child admission. A great event for those looking for half term fun with a difference!

For more information visit: http://www.hawkstoneparkfollies.co.uk/trails-terrible-tales/

Or find them on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/hawkstoneparkfollies

Upcoming Events at the Follies

Daily until 26th October – The Enchanted Trail

11th October – Annual Pass Coffee & Cake Morning

13th October – Horror Escape Race

27th October – 4th November – Hawkstone Trails & Terrible Tales

30th Nov – 23rd December – Santa Safari (tickets already selling quickly!)