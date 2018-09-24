West end star to debut as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers at Theatre Severn

Bill Kenwright’s dazzling production of the international smash hit musical Blood Brothers will come to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.

This iconic musical has been visiting theatres across the country throughout 2018, performing to sell-out houses and receiving standing ovations.

Theatre Severn will welcome the production for a week between 8 – 13 October.

Olivier Award nominated British actress Linzi Hateley makes her debut in the seminal role of Mrs Johnstone. She said “Mrs Johnstone is an iconic role that I’ve always secretly dreamed of playing. I’m thrilled to finally get the chance to fulfil a dream – and to perform it to audiences across the UK. I have never performed in Shrewsbury before but I did go and see a friend in Macbeth and it’s a lovely town so I’m looking forward to spending some time there. It’s a very pretty place”

Linzi has performed in countless West End productions, the most recent of which being the role of Donna in Mamma Mia. At just seventeen years old, Linzi was cast as the title role in the Royal Shakespeare’s production of Carrie: The Musical, a role that would take her to Broadway. She went on to star as The Narrator in the London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, alongside Jason Donovan as Joseph, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award. Other West End roles include Éponine in Les Misérables, Roxie Hart in Chicago, Rizzo in Grease and Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins.

This epic tale of Liverpool life started as a play, performed at a Liverpool comprehensive school in 1981 before opening at the Liverpool Playhouse 35 years ago in 1983, completing sell out seasons in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Japan. Blood Brothers also ran in London’s West End for 24 years, exceeding 10,000 performances, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving story of twin boys separated at birth, only to be reunited by a twist of fate and a mother’s haunting secret. The memorable score includes A Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It’s Not True.

When Mrs Johnstone, a young mother, is deserted by her husband and left to her own devices to provide for seven hungry children she takes a job as a housekeeper in order to make ends meet. It is not long before her brittle world crashes around her when she discovers herself to be pregnant yet again – this time with twins. In a moment of weakness and desperation, she enters a secret pact with her employer which leads inexorably to the show’s shattering climax. A sensational cast, incredible show stopping music, remarkable staging and five-star performances make Blood Brothers an enthralling night of entertainment.

Tickets for Blood Brothers at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk, by telephone (01743 281281) and from the venue Box Office.