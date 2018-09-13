Second year of success for Shropshire’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Shropshire’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park event has been hailed a resounding success for the second year running.

Around 2,000 prom-goers attending the event on Saturday at Chetwynd Deer Park enjoyed performances from a top line-up of classical/crossover musicians and singers, including British soprano Mary-Jess Leaverland.

Promenaders, dressed in raincoats, wellies and union flags, demonstrated their true British spirit as they danced and sang their way through the downpours of rain, determined not to let the weather dampen the occasion.

Organisers Fizz Festivals Ltd today thanked the audience for their continued support.

Director Esther Wright said: “We had an absolutely fantastic turnout on Saturday with attendance figures higher than last year.

“Had the weather been on our side I think we would have seen an even bigger spike in on-the-day ticket sales.

“As with all outdoor events, the weather is, unfortunately, the one element which we cannot control but thankfully those turning up on Saturday came very well prepared with raincoats, wellies and umbrellas.

“Despite the showers, everyone was in high spirits and enjoyed some amazing performances. I would like to thank everyone who turned out despite the forecast to support the event. After two years of rain, we’re hoping next year will be third time lucky and the sun will shine for us.”

Prom-goers goers were treated to a programme of music which ranged from the pop and rock inspired tunes of 15-year-old Staffordshire singer-songwriter Olivia-Mai Shipley to the electrifying electro/acoustic sounds of all-female quartet String Infusion.

The audience also enjoyed performances by tenor Jack Foley, the 35-piece Lymm Concert Band, Newport and District Male Voice Choir, String Infusion, A Choired Taste Market Drayton and of course headline act Mary-Jess, winner of the Chinese ‘X-Factor’.

The day culminated with a Last Night of The Proms-style grand finale which saw Mary-Jess and Jack Foley perform classical prom favourites Rule Britannia and Jerusalem among others, supported by the Lymm Concert Band.

Ms Wright said: “Once again there was an incredible atmosphere in the park and the finale was spine tingling with prom-goers up on their feet waving Union Jack flags together in unison.

“It was amazing to see so many children at the event enjoying the music and other activities such as den building. The aim of this event has always been to make classical music and music festivals accessible to all ages from toddlers to grandparents and everyone in between so it was a delight to see so many different generations enjoying the same event.”