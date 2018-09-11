Watch: Mother Goose pantomime launch at Theatre Severn

Mother Goose this year’s Theatre Severn pantomime was officially launched in Shrewsbury this week.

Starring Shropshire’s favourite Dame, Brad Fitt and Eric Smith from BBC Radio Shropshire there’s set to be lots of audience participation and spectacular effects providing fun for all the family.

Victoria McCabe and Matt Dallen who starred in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs last year will also return in the roles of Jill and Billy Goose.

Matt Daines, who appeared two years ago as an Ugly Sister in Cinderella will play Demon Vanity, while Lisa Davina Phillip makes her first appearance in Shrewsbury as Fairy Goodfeather.

The show is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011.

Last year’s pantomime was seen by more than 40,000 people and was almost completely sold out prior to opening.

Tickets are already being snapped up for Mother Goose with theatregoers being urged to book theirs before they are all sold out.

Theatre Severn has revealed that nearly two thirds of tickets for Mother Goose have been snapped up already, almost three months before the show opens on Wednesday 28 November. Advance sales are currently almost 20% up on last year. The venue also confirmed that an extra performance has recently been added this year to satisfy the anticipated demand for tickets.

Theatre Severn Marketing Manager Craig Reeves said “We’re really looking forward to this year’s pantomime, and advance ticket sales have been unprecedented. Mother Goose is a classic British pantomime, and reportedly the first ever performed in this country, nearly two hundred years ago. This pantomime season will also be our 10th at Theatre Severn, so we can’t wait to celebrate with our audiences.”

Watch Paul Hendy tell all about this year’s production in the video below:

Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returns as the star of this year’s show in the leading role as Mother Goose.

Actress and singer, Lisa Davina Phillip is playing the Fairy Goodfeather in this year’s pantomime.

BBC Radio Shropshire breakfast presenter Eric Smith returns for his 16th pantomime.

Mother Goose opens on Wednesday 28 November and runs until Sunday 6 January.

Tickets are available from the Box Office at Theatre Severn in person, by calling 01743 281281 or online at www.theatresevern.co.uk.