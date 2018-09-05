Excitement building for second Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Excitement is building for Shropshire’s second Proms and Prosecco in the Park as organisers put the final preparations in place.

Prom-goers are expected to fill the event arena at Chetwynd Deer Park on September 8 for another spectacular day of musical entertainment.

The Lymm Concert Band is the latest and final act to be confirmed and added to the line-up of nationally acclaimed performers, up and coming singers and musicians from across the UK.

The band, comprising 35 musicians, will play a varied programme including favourites from the musicals and some surprising pop pieces, as well as accompanying the prom finale which will feature British classical hits such as Rule Britannia and Jerusalem.

Headlining this year’s event is Downton Abbey songstress Mary-Jess Leaverland, winner of the Chinese ‘X-Factor’. She will be joined by acclaimed tenor Jack Foley who is returning to the stage by popular demand.

Adding a real edge to the line-up is String Infusion, an all-female string quartet known for their acoustic and electric string performances in pop/rock/classical crossover style.

A range of talented local performers will also take to the stage including the renowned Newport Male Voice Choir and Market Drayton-based choir A Choired Taste. Three Year 11 pupils from Haberdashers’ Adams will also feature in the programme.

Rising star 14-year-old Olivia Shipley from Staffordshire will also get her shining moment at the proms. It’s the young singer/songwriter’s biggest gig to date and with BBC Introducing – a platform supporting unsigned, undiscovered talent – attending the event it could project her career to the next level.

Adding to the musical feast, there will be a vast array of food stalls and bars including a dedicated Prosecco bar, craft ale bar, artisan gin bar, handcrafted ice creams, wood-fired pizza, a wide variety of street food and lots more.

There will be plenty of activities to keep the children entertained including bushcraft skills, jugglers and street entertainers, as well as plenty of space for them to stretch their legs.

Prom-goers are encouraged to bring their own tables, chairs, blankets, picnic hampers candelabras and of course union jack flags to add to the British proms atmosphere.

Esther Wright, director of Fizz Festivals Ltd and organiser of the event, said: “We are very excited about the range of talented performers we are bringing to the stage this year. There really is something to suit everyone’s musical taste and we know it’s going to be another truly magical day.

“With forecasters predicting the warm spell to continue right into October we’re also confident the sun will shine for us this year and add that extra bit of sparkle.”

Final preparations will continue over the next week or so with rehearsals, sound checks and stage and lighting installation.

Gates will open at 2pm with music for all the family playing from 3pm until 9pm.

Mr Jenkins Executive Private Hire, based near Woodseaves, are offering luxury travel to and from the event in private hire vehicles and will have a dedicated drop off and pick up point close to the action. Bookings can be made via reservations@mr-jenkins.co.uk or calling 01785 284664.

‘Proms Picnic Hampers’ can also be ordered in advance from Deli 45 in Newport by contacting Lisa Baker on 01952 811345. Orders must be made by Wednesday, 5, September.

To book tickets in advance visit www.fizzfestivals.com. Tickets are £33 and £32 for groups. Tickets on the gate are £35. Children under the age of 13 go free.