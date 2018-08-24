Annual Shrewsbury Steam Rally takes place this weekend

Shrewsbury Steam Rally takes place this weekend with visitors set to enjoy the sights and sound of steam and vintage vehicles.

Visitors to the show this Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday will enjoy seeing over 1,000 exhibits which include steam-powered tractors, cars and other vehicles of all shapes and sizes, historic military vehicles, veteran and classic cars and commercial vehicles, classic motorbikes, vintage tractors and vintage fairground organs and other machinery.

The main arena is the centrepiece of the event over the two days, with the Grand Parade of Steam Engines, set to nostalgic music and poetry, being the highlight, and parades of all kinds of other vehicles, from historic lorries and classic cars, to heavy horses and even a birds of prey display.

This year will also see Joseph’s Amazing Camels taking to the arena for a race. The specially trained camels will be ridden by jockeys wearing Arabian style outfits.

The working field is set to bring the past back to life with a range of demonstrations showing the history of farming as it has changed through the last century.

Teams of shire horses which will plough part of the site, as well as steam-powered cultivation.

Tickets on the gate for this year’s event cost £13 for adults, £12 for seniors, £1 for children and under 5’s go in for free.

Gates open at 9.15am on both days with ample free car parking.