Shropshire’s First World War Film Festival is to showcase classic and new films from the 1930s to the present day.

Films will be shown at community cinemas and village halls around the county as part of the events programme to remember poet and soldier Wilfred Owen and the centenary of Armistice Day at the end of World War I.

The Film Festival runs from 10th October to 23rd November and includes classics like ‘Lawrence of Arabia’, ‘Hell’s Angels’ and ‘La Grande Illusion’ as well as new movies like ‘Journey’s End’, ‘The Burying Party’ (about Wilfred Owen) and ‘The Long Way Home’ about a fictional Shropshire pals’ regiment, filmed in the county.

Tim King, the Festival Organiser, says, “We now have 24 screenings of 13 films at 15 venues with more in the pipeline. We have received great support from the venue managers and organisations like Flicks in the Sticks.”

Tickets for most films are now on sale online or from the venues.

The full programme can be viewed at www.firstworldwarfilmfestival.com and most films are listed in the Wilfred Owen 100 events brochure available at www.shropshireremembers.org.uk