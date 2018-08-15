Shropshire Live has teamed up with the organisers of Proms and Prosecco in the park, to give away a family pass, for up to five people, to this year’s event.

Shropshire’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park event is set to return this September with even more sparkle and plenty more fizz.

The line-up for the British-style prom event on September 8, at Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport, will see artists performing popular classical pieces mixed with favourites from the musicals, as well as a few contemporary surprises and a Last Night of the Proms style finale.

Headlining this year is British soprano Mary-Jess, best known for winning the Chinese version of the ‘X-Factor’ and recording the theme song for Downton Abbey.

She will be joined by tenor Jack Foley who captivated last year’s prom-goers, The Lymm Concert Band and, adding a real edge to this year’s line-up, is String Infusion, a fabulous all-female string quartet known for their acoustic and electric string performances in a pop/rock/classical crossover style.

A range of talented local performers will also take to the stage including the renowned Newport Male Voice Choir and A Choired Taste from Market Drayton. Young, up and coming Staffordshire-based singer 14-year-old Olivia Shipley will also be making a special appearance.

Food and Drink

Added to this musical feast, there will be a vast array of food stalls and bars including a dedicated Prosecco bar, craft ale bar, artisan gin bar, handcrafted ice creams, pizza, a wide variety of street food and lots more. There will be plenty of activities to keep the children entertained including bushcraft skills, jugglers and street entertainers, as well as plenty of space for them to stretch their legs and of course the fantastic music.

Prom-goers are encouraged to bring their own tables, chairs, blankets, picnic hampers candelabras and of course union jack flags to add to the British proms atmosphere.

Organiser Esther Wright, Director of Fizz Festivals Ltd, said: “We are very excited about this year’s event. We’ve added lots more sparkle and fizz and it’s going to be a great celebration of British music, great food and drink. What more could people want to round off the summer!”

Mr Jenkins Executive Private Hire, based in Woodseaves, are offering luxury travel to and from the event in private hire vehicles and will have a dedicated drop off and pick up point close to the action. Bookings can be made via reservations@mr-jenkins.co.uk or calling 01785 284664.

‘Proms Picnic Hampers’ can also be ordered in advance from Deli 45 in Newport by contacting Lisa Baker on 01952 811345. Orders must be made by Wednesday, 5, September.

Book Tickets

To book tickets in advance visit the website www.fizzfestivals.com. Up until August 31, tickets are £28 and £27 for groups of 10 or more. From September 1 tickets are £33 and £32 for groups. Tickets on the gate are £35. Children under the age of 13 go free.

Location: Chetwynd Deer Park, Newport, Shropshire, TF10 8EU

Date: 8 September 2018

Time: Gates open 2pm, Live Music 3pm to 9pm

Win a family pass to Shropshire’s Proms and Prosecco in the Park

Enter our competition to win a family pass (upto 5 people), to this year’s event.

To be in with the chance of winning a family pass, answer the following question:



PRIZE DETAILS & TERMS

Along with our regular Competition Terms and Conditions here – The competition will close on Tuesday 4 September 2018. The prize is a Family pass to Shropshire Proms and Prosecco on 8 September 2018. The winner’s details will be passed onto the show organisers who will contact the winner directly using the email address supplied – The winners name will also be published here. Only one entry per household, duplicate entries will be removed. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize offered.

What happens to your data?

Shropshire Live wants to make it clear what happens with the data you submit when entering this competition. Shropshire Live will collect the data entered into the form in order to run the competition, only the winners details will be passed on to the organisers, Shropshire Live will delete details submitted within 30 days.