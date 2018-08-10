Shrewsbury fire station to host charity family fun day

A fun packed open day is forecast at Shrewsbury Fire Station on Saturday, August 18 with a host of activities for all the family.

Practical demonstrations of firefighter skills and equipment will show how they rescue people in emergencies alongside advice for the public to prevent house fires.

Special fire appliances and rescue equipment will be at the open day at the St Michael Street station during the open day which runs from 10am until 4pm.

Flames will soar from a chip pan in a fire safety demonstration, firefighters will rise 32 metres skyward on the Aerial Ladder Platform, and there will be two simulated rescues from crashed cars with firefighters using cutting equipment to free the drivers.

Visitors will get the chance to see the “smoke house” where firefighters are trained to carry out rescues wearing breathing apparatus.

A smoke tent will reveal how important it is for members of the public to have their own fire plan for their home, the importance of smoke alarms on each floor and show how to prevent fires.

A team from the Midland Cave Rescue will carry out a rope rescue and show how they also save lives.

British Red Cross volunteers who help victims in the immediate aftermath of a house fire will also be at the open day. Visitors can also talk to the motorcycle couriers from Blood Bikes, which are stored at Shrewsbury Fire Station, and used to quickly transport blood and other emergency medical items in an emergency.

Watch Manager Neil Maguire, who is one of the organising team, said: “It really is an action packed event and promises also to be a fun day for everyone. We’ve also got some Star Wars characters in costume and Batman along with a playbus for children.

“These annual open days give the public the chance to see the range of skills and activities that their local firefighters have and we want to get over some important safety and prevention advice at the same time.”