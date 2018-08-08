TADLOP prepare to bring the classic My Fair Lady to Oakengates stage

TADLOP (Telford and District Light Operatic Players) are currently in rehearsals to bring the George Bernard Shaw classic My Fair Lady to Telford.

Based on the classic play Pygmalion, the musical was made famous on stage by Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison followed by Audrey Hepburn on the silver screen.

Set in the Edwardian period, My Fair Lady follows working class flower girl Eliza Dolittle who wants to better herself. She seeks the help of phonetics teacher Henry Higgins. Higgins places a bet with his friend Colonel Pickering, that he can pass Eliza off as a refined lady at the embassy ball. Friendships and relationships grow during their time together.

Sian Kyle looks forward to embracing the many sides of Eliza Dolittle during this production. “I feel very privileged to be taking on the role of Eliza, especially due to the high level of talent in TADLOP. I am especially looking forward to the reveal of Eliza at the embassy ball.”

Director Rich Kee looks forward to the challenge of being this iconic show to life “No two productions are the same and no two people feel the same way about the main characters. It’s more complex and rewarding than the average musical, and my aim is to create a version of My Fair Lady which embraces its origins while also reframing its conflicts for a modern audience. George Bernard Shaw’s iconic teacher and pupil relationship is as relevant and divisive as ever, and hopefully our audience will appreciate how complex and ahead-of-its-time the dynamic of Higgins and Eliza is.”

On a recent trip to London, Eliza (Sian Kyle), Henry Higgins (Kurt Hassall) and Freddy Eynsford-Hill (Alex Clark) could resist dressing up and posing for pictures around Covent Garden and the near by opera house, bring us a little peak at these characters before they head to the stage.

My Fair Lady contains classic songs such as “I’m getting Married in the Morning”, “I could have danced all night” “On the street where you live” and the iconic “Wouldn’t it be Loverly”.

My Fair Lady takes place at Oakengates Theatre from the 24th to the 27th of October at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday the 27th. The Box Office is open and tickets are £15 with a large group rate available and can be purchased from society members or via The Place at www.theplacetelford.com.