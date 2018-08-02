Free family treasure hunt returns to Telford Town Park

An award-winning active adventure game has returned to Telford Town Park to provide free family-friendly fun during the school holidays.

The Go Wild Active Adventure scheme is a treasure hunt-style game played via a mobile phone app and is running until September 10, with a selection of prizes up for grabs.

To take part, families simply have to download the Mobile Adventures app from Google Play or the iOS App store, and use the game code 982523965473.

It has been designed by the team at county sports partnership Energize, in conjunction with Telford Town Park.

Ben Harper, senior partnership manager at Energize, said: “This is all about encouraging families to get active during the summer, while having fun at the same time.

“It’s a fantastic free activity which leads people around a series of hotspots in the park. They have to collect points by completing photo, video and nature quiz challenges on the way, and there are prizes on offer.”

They include a family pass to Telford Ice Rink, adventure golf & disc golf tickets, and several other mystery spot prizes.

Ben added: “It was hugely popular when we first launched the game last summer – and for anyone who took part last year, they will find the 2018 game has been expanded to include a host of new challenges, plus extra ‘hotspots’ and some surprise content.”

“It’s a great free activity which encourages families to get out in the fresh air, while learning a little more about the wildlife and heritage of the town park at the same time.”

Councillor John Minor, cabinet member for leisure, greenspaces and parks at Telford & Wrekin Council, said: “We are excited to launch the free family treasure hunt app again this summer.

“With the beautiful summer sunshine we are experiencing, plus more attractions than ever now open at our town park, we hope families can enjoy a full day out without having to travel far.”

The Go Active Game and Telford Town Park were successful at last year’s Fields In Trust Awards in gaining the ‘Getting Active Award’ 2017 on the back of winning ‘Best Park in the UK in 2015. The park is described as ‘one of the jewels in Telford’s crown’.