State-of-the-art iSense cinema screen arrives at ODEON Telford

ODEON Telford has installed a new state-of-the-art, 107-seat iSense screen with fully reclining seats, offering guests a truly immersive and full sensory viewing experience.

The UK & Ireland’s largest cinema chain is relaunching ODEON Telford as a fully-reclining ODEON Luxe cinema, for cinemagoers to see the latest entertainment in ultimate comfort and style, with works due to be completed in September this year.

Upon completion, the newly renovated cinema will feature a total of 718 luxury, handmade recliner seats across its 10 upgraded screens, offering film fans triple the legroom and increased personal space and comfort, as well as individual retractable tables to ensure the best cinematic experience.

Film fans will be able to experience films like never before thanks to the innovative new iSense screen, which was installed into the cinema last week. Taller than a double decker bus, the screen measures 15m x 6.2m, and is curved to maximise light reflection, packing cutting-edge Dolby ATMOS 3D sound and 4K digital projectors that deliver almost nine million pixels for an even clearer, ultra-high definition picture.

The new and exciting addition to the cinema comes in time for guests to enjoy some of this summer’s latest titles, including the return of everyone’ favourite superhero family in Incredibles 2, feel-good summer sing-along Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again and the family animation Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation.

Annette Small, General Manager at ODEON Luxe Telford said: “It’s been incredible to see the transformation underway at the cinema, and we’re all excited to show off the new iSense technology and fully-reclining seats with our guests in Telford to experience for the first time! We can’t wait to unveil the full ODEON Luxe transformation later this year, inviting our guests to enjoy the all-new, luxury cinema with us.”

The cinema, which will remain open during the works, will undergo a full interior and retail makeover, with guests able to choose from an extensive range of new food and drink options.