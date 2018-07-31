Telford’s Cinderella pantomime cast revealed

A former EastEnders actor, pop singer Lolly and a young actor from Cbeebies show The Rhyme Rocket are among the cast of this year’s Telford pantomime.

Cinderella takes place at Oakengates Theatre @ The Place brings to a close Telford’s 50th birthday year and will run from 11 December to 6 January.

Tony Discipline who played the role of Tyler Moon in EastEnders and has since had various TV and theatre jobs including a Channel 4 drama will play Prince Charming.

Former pop star Lolly who had hits with Mickey and Viva La Radio will play the Fairy Godmother. The solo star whose real name is Anna Kumble has had five Top 20 hits. She also became one of the faces of the CBBC Digital Channel, staying with BBC for six years presenting various shows.

The title role of Cinderella will be played by Isabel Gamble, who has previously played Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty at the Tivoli Theatre in Wimborne.

The Ugly Sisters Lav and Lou will be played by Dean Horner and Oliver Gray – both of whom have an extensive background in performing live theatre.

The role of Dandini will be played by Joe Chambers, who played First Officer Ditty in The Rhyme Rocket which followed his character’s cosmic adventures as they blast through space on a mission to collect poetry and songs from around the universe.

Comedy actor, entertainer and solo vocalist Carl Dutfield will play the servant Buttons. Carl has worked as a funstar for Haven Holidays, a redcoat for Butlins and has also been an integral part of Bourne Leisure’s entertainment products.

Councillor John Minor, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Leisure, said: “We are very excited that we have an excellent cast lined up for Cinderella, the pantomime that will mark the end of Telford’s 50th birthday year.

“Our cast has a vast amount of acting experience, particularly in the theatre and particularly pantomimes and I look forward to a fantastic show in the winter ahead.

“We believe that we have the cheapest and most cost effective pantomimes in the West Midlands so I would encourage people to get their tickets as soon as possible because they are already selling really well, with some performances already sold out!”

Tickets for Cinderella start from as little as £10 are already on sale.