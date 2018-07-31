Festival set to celebrate Oswestry’s Cultural Diversity

The second Oswestry CultureFest is to celebrate the town’s cultural diversity with a music, dance, food and fun.

The festival will be held across Oswestry town centre on Saturday 18 August 2018 between 10am and 3pm running alongside the Shropshire Produce Market.

CultureFest activities will be focused on Bailey Head and Bailey Street with free music and dance performances from different cultures include Syrian beat box and other pop-up performances of music, poetry and readings will take place throughout the day.

Other attractions include free ‘tasters’ of delicious food from different cultures, and free interactive arts workshops on Bailey Head.

There will also be a host of information stalls run by local groups and organisations celebrating Oswestry’s vibrant and diverse communities.

The event is being organised by Arts Connection – Cyswllt Celf, Shropshire Council’s Community Enablement team, Oswestry Town Council, the Jools Payne Partnership and Oswestry Welcomes Refugees.

Today, Oswestry is home to people of many different cultures, national origins, religions, first languages, different abilities, genders and sexual orientations, representing the wide variety of local characteristics and lifestyles.

Oswestry’s border town heritage and strong Welsh influence will be highlighted throughout the day with performances of Welsh and English poetry and readings at Bailey Head.

Shropshire’s many fine food producers will carry the flag for Shropshire with a dozen stalls selling a wide variety of foodstuffs made in the county.

“We’re excited to be involved in this year’s CultureFest and are looking forward to seeing Oswestry abuzz with different music, food and art from many different nationalities and cultures,” said Arts Connection – Cyswllt Celf’s Arts Manager Siân Walters.

CultureFest is funded by FRESh, Shropshire Community Safety Partnership, Oswestry Town Council, The Jools Payne Partnership and donations from groups and organisations running information stalls.