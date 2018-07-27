New shows to boost Telford’s Big Top extravaganza

Telford’s Big Top extravaganza of entertainment has been boosted by the announcement of four new shows including two hit films – one of which has already sold out.

The Greatest Showman – one of the highest grossing live action musicals of all time – will be aired on the evening of Saturday 11 August and sold out in a matter of hours.

It will be joined on the Big Top programme by Grease, which is the most successful musical movie of them all. This will be shown at 7pm on Monday 13 August.

Telford’s Big Top programme of events now boasts 17 shows which will take place in a unique setting in the Telford Town Park QEII Fields In Trust Arena as part of Telford’s 50th birthday celebrations.

As well as The Greatest Showman and Grease, newly announced shows also include Britain’s Got Talent finalists The D-Day Darlings, who will bring the true spirit of the wartime era alive at 12pm on Saturday 11 August with the heartfelt harmonies that kept Britain smiling through its darkest times.

As part of a Proms in the Park afternoon, the D Day Darlings will be supported by the Wellington Brass Band who will be performing a score of proms anthems.

Popular World War Two songs such as We’ll Meet Again, I’ll Be Seeing You, as well as traditional anthems, Land Of Hope And Glory and Jerusalem will be performed.

The fourth new show that has been unveiled is Arrival, a multi award winning Abba tribute act that has sold out in over 26 different countries.

The high energy show features the vast catalogue of hits that swept the Swedish pop legends to stardom including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Waterloo and Voulez Vous. Arrival will perform on the evening of Tuesday 7 August.

Councillor Rae Evans, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for People Services, Visitor Economy and Partnerships, said: “I really feel we have a spectacular array of entertainment in our Big Top programme and that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“It is only eight days until the shows get under way and tickets have been selling fantastically well. This will be another great way to celebrate Telford’s 50th birthday and I hope everyone who goes to the Big Top has a really special night.”

The full line up for the Big Top programme is as follows:

Saturday 4 August: Tenor Russell Watson

Sunday 5 August: Scheherezade and 1001 Nights

Monday 6 August: Sounds of the 60s

Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 August: Dinosaur World Live

Tuesday 7 August: Arrival – Abba Show

Wednesday 8 August: Dara O Briain

Thursday 9 August: 80s Mania

Friday 10 August: Boyzlife

Saturday 11 August: Proms In The Park featuring the D-Day Darlings

Saturday 11 August: The Greatest Showman

Sunday 12 August: Al Murray

Monday 13 August: Grease

Tuesday 14 August: Family Music Festival

Wednesday 15 August: S Club, 5ive, East 17

Thursday 16 August: Collabro

Friday 17 August: Doreen’s Naughty Bits

Saturday 18 August: Big Sing Gospel Voices

Tickets can be booked by calling the Box office on 01952 382382 or online at http://www.telford50.co.uk/bigtop