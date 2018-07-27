Free entry to Shrewsbury Flower Show for children

Children accompanying adults will have free access to the Shrewsbury Flower Show this year – and will find plenty to do in a dedicated area with everything from crafts to circus skills to keep them busy.

Everything in the children’s area is completely free and will keep youngsters entertained throughout the weekend in The Quarry on 10th and 11th August.

Garden designer Chris Beardshaw, who won the prestigious Best Show Garden at this year’s Chelsea Flower Show, will be running children’s planting sessions with David Hatfield and celebrity gardener Penny Meadmore.

Children will be able to start their horticultural education and also get a free plant to take home with them.

Richard Whittingham, chairman of the Shropshire Horticultural Society which organises the show, said: “This is a real opportunity for children to learn from the best. Hopefully it will inspire a love of horticulture for many years to come and they will be able to continue to look after their plant at home, using the skills they have learnt.”

The children’s programme will begin in the morning with Malcolm Malan, who will be amazing everyone with his magic.

Jack Teller’s Carnival of Delights will be joined by Mr Boom who will be joining the show all the way from the Moon, with his unique and wonderful style of musical entertainment.

Children will also be able to carve soaps with the Shropshire Woodcarvers as well as enjoy looking at animals from Walford College and chickens and ducks from Chucks N Ducks.

Little Rascals will be providing a Disco Dome and soft play area and Shrewsbury Rugby Club will be holding a rugby skills area.

There will also be a giant inflatable obstacle course and a circus skills area with face painting and a balloon modeller.

For those looking for something a bit quieter, children can take part in book mark making with Emma Lawrence, Shropshire illustrator, author and designer and a book exchange run by Bookfest. There will also be a craft tent for children to create their masterpieces.

Mr Whittingham said: “The Shrewsbury Flower Show is not just for adults but is full of fun for all the family.

“Children will have a fantastic time in our dedicated area and we are delighted to be able to offer all the entertainment for free as well as no charge for admission.

“The Shrewsbury Flower Show really does have something for everyone and we hope different generations will enjoy it together.”

For a full timetable for the children’s area, see the Shrewsbury Flower Show website at https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/whats-on-2018/