School’s out for a Summer of Spies at RAF Museum Cosford

This August at the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, young secret agents in the making will enter a world of spies and espionage by taking part in Minecraft and Lego group activities themed around spy cars, creating virtual aeroplanes and code challenges.

If you’re looking for something different to do throughout the School holidays why not have a go, you don’t have to be a qualified spy, as all secret agents training will be given on the day by our undercover professionals from Tablet Academy.

The Summer of Spies technology based workshops give children the chance to develop their ability to use technology in a safe and exciting way. Taking place every Wednesday throughout August (1, 8, 15, 22 and 29 August), each workshop has a different and exciting theme. Youngsters can opt to take part in a half day or full day of spy fun and organisers are encouraging those keen to have a go, to book their place early as places are limited!

1 August: Recreating History in Minecraft

This workshop will be focused on gaining building and coding skills to be able to create working machines and interactive worlds. The session will include themed challenges and competitions for the group to complete. Participants will work collaboratively in small groups to research and recreate a famous scene from the RAF Museum Cosford.

8 August: Building Spy Traps and Security Devices with Lego Mindstorms and Brixo

Participants will build and program their own security devices to protect their possessions and secrets. Lego Mindstorms uses a block-based coding language similar to Scratch, which many children will be familiar with. Brixo is a special type of brick which can be used to create electric circuits built into Lego. Those taking part in the full day will be guided through a number of techniques using various sensors and motors to create responsive circuits and devices.

15 August: Flight School

Youngsters will explore different types of aircraft in the Museum and the theory behind their designs to fulfil mission criteria. Using that knowledge, participants will create their own virtual aeroplanes using a flight simulator. Participants will then compete against each other to design aircraft and solve secret missions.

22 August: Protecting Secrets in Minecraft

This workshop will look at cover how to create circuits and locking mechanisms to protect spies and their secrets. The session will include themed tasks for individuals to complete. Working collaboratively in small groups participants will solve challenges and create their own secret world.

29 August: Building Secret Cars with Lego Mindstorms and Brixo

This workshop will be focused on gaining building and coding skills to be able to create working machines and interactive worlds. The session will include themed challenges and competitions for the group to complete.

Numbers to each of the Summer of Spies sessions are limited to just 20 children per day, so to avoid disappointment, book your place in advance via the Museum’s website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford – £20 per half day or £30 for a full day. Sessions are suitable for children aged 8-15 years, but those younger with previous experience are still welcome to participate! Children will be fully supervised throughout the day and all materials will be provided; youngsters just need to come ready to learn!

Plus, everyday throughout August youngsters can take part in a Secret Spy Trail around the Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition. This self-guided spy experience will be running alongside the workshops, where families can search the hangar to find all the answers hidden amongst the aircraft and exhibits on display. After jotting down the answers on their trail sheet, they must then decipher the code to reveal the name of the secret spy. Correct trail entries will be entered into a draw and five lucky winners will win a £20 gift voucher to spend in the RAF Museum Shop. Participation in the Secret Spy Trail is free of charge and trails can be collected from the Visitor Centre on arrival. Trails are suitable for children aged 8 and above, younger children may require assistance to successfully complete the trail.

In addition to the summer holiday activities, visitors will also have the exciting opportunity to climb on board the Hawker Siddeley Nimrod R.1 XV249 during tours running throughout August. Tickets are available to purchase online via the Museums website www.rafmuseum.org/cosford or on the day, subject to availability, see website for details.