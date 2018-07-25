Enjoy a magical summer at Severn Valley Railway

Science boffins and sorcerers, witches and wizards are invited to the Severn Valley Railway this summer, for a magical journey of adventure, discovery and family fun.

The SVR’s special 2018 family summer saver tickets are now available for one of its most action-packed school holidays ever.

From July 21st to September 2nd, families and friends can enjoy a whole day of adventure on the railway for just £45 for two adults and up to four children.

Awe-inspiring Science and Engineering activities arrive with a bang on July 23rd and run until July 27th. Science Boffins perform their amazing science workshops, running each day, featuring jaw-dropping science experiments, mind-blowing demonstrations and entertaining games. Kids can to grips with the Plasma Ball, enjoy fun quizzes and get creative on the colouring wall.

The Railway’s Steam Ahead weekend runs from July 28th –29th. Families can board their train for an exciting ride out to The Engine House Visitor Centre at Highley, where they can immerse themselves in the world of steam, with Train Tips Workshops taking place at intervals throughout the day.

Budding train enthusiasts can embark on the Train Trail to discover the clues to complete the quiz, design their own steam locomotive on the brand new colouring wall, get arty on the craft tables, have a boogie in the kids disco, get to grips with gargantuan outdoor games and outdoor play area – and more.

The magic zooms in from July 30th-September 2nd with Wizard Weeks. Witches and wizards are invited to grab their wands and head to The Engine House for a full day of magical fun and play.

Eagle-eyed visitors can join in the on-train quest to spot the owls hidden at each station along the line and find the letters to solve the magic riddle. Once at The Engine House, children can use their sorcery skills to track down the magical potion ingredients in Merlin’s Magnificent Treasure Hunt and make sparks fly in the Wizarding Disco. Family favourites will be showing at the cinema and kids can get creative on the colouring wall.

Get your camera out for the giant opportunity to take fun photos and make sure kids get dressed up to enter our Summer Competition! Simply post a photo to the Severn Valley Railway’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages with the hashtag #SVRWizards to be in with the chance to win tickets on one of this year’s Santa Steam Special services for the best dressed wizards and witches. If that’s not enough, kids can get to grips with the outdoor games and play area.

For an extra-magical experience, witches and wizards can get dressed to impress as they board the VIP Wizard Express on August 1st, 15th, 16th and 22nd.

Families can collect their wax-sealed invitation and leave the humdrum world behind as their private train departs from Platform 92⁄4 and whisks them to mystical lessons of wizardry at The Engine House, enjoying tasty treats and spell-binding magic tricks along the way. Once at their destination, masterclasses of trickery, including Broomstick Training, Wand-Making and Greenhouse Herbology await!

Cameras at the ready to capture some magical photo opportunities. Booking is essential and tickets are selling fast, with families advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

If all that wasn’t enough, from July 21st to September 2nd, children eat free at The Engine House from Monday to Friday (one kids’ meal free with every adult meal purchased.)

Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, said: “This really is our busiest summer of activities ever and we are thoroughly looking forward to welcoming all our visitors – especially the wizards and witches heading our way for a day of magic and adventure.

“Bring your wand and your camera to capture some of the fantastic photo opportunities on offer – and make sure you share them on our Facebook pages, we’d love to see them!”

Entry to The Engine House and activities are FREE with a Freedom of the Line ticket or Annual Family Pass, excluding the Wizard Express, which must be booked separately.