An evening with Sir Michael Parkinson at Theatre Severn

Sir Michael Parkinson is heading to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn as part of a UK tour in September.

A true broadcasting legend and certified national treasure, he will celebrate some of the defining moments of his tenure as one of the most recognisable and widely sought after interviewers of the 20th and 21st centuries.

In conversation with his son Mike and showing highlights from the Parkinson archive, the show will provide a unique opportunity to get an intimate, entertaining and informative look at Sir Michael’s remarkable journey from humble upbringings in a Yorkshire mining town, to becoming one of the most familiar faces on television, whilst reliving the greatest events from a show that for many defined their Saturday night.

In a career spanning several decades, Sir Michael Parkinson was responsible for interviewing over 2000 of the most important figures of our time, including Nelson Mandela, Marlon Brando and Mohammed Ali, to name but a few of the plethora of individuals who have shaped our cultural landscape.

Universally known for his inimitable demeanour, Sir Michael Parkinson’s gift for drawing insightful and often revelatory information from his subjects became addictive viewing, his conversations consistently reflecting the true personalities of all those with whom he came face to face with.

From those famously awkward situations to poignant and emotional unveilings, Sir Michael’s theatre tour will see him both recount and breathe new life into these critical junctures, as well as turning the spotlight on to the man himself, highlighting his relationships with friends, family and colleagues along the way.

An Evening With Sir Michael Parkinson will be a night of reflective and celebratory entertainment, which will undoubtedly bring audiences the very best of a man who has shaped the perception of showbusiness, popular culture and recent history for years to come.

Sir Michael Parkinson will be at Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury on 9th September.