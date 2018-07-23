Exciting lineup for 2018 Church Stretton Arts Festival

Organisers have announced details of the 2018 Church Stretton Arts Festival which will take place between Saturday 28th July and Sunday 12th August.

The Festival plays host to professional concerts, organ recitals, coffee concerts, and workshops, together with a highly-popular and much-acclaimed Art, Crafts and Photography Exhibition.

The Festival begins with an Opening Concert at Concord College on 28th July by the London Mozart Players, members of the UK’s longest established chamber orchestra, who will present a programme of music for string sextet by Mozart, Schoenberg and Tchaikovsky.

Exhibition 2018 will be a stunning showcase for both amateur and professional local artists, craft workers and photographers, and will feature hundreds of paintings, collage, photography and various forms of craftwork, and most of the work in the exhibition is for sale. The Opening Reception is on Monday 30th July, 7.30pm at Church Stretton School with admission £2.50 including refreshments. Previous exhibitions saw a wonderful variety of work, including everything from textile art, metal work, and ceramics, to woodwork, jewellery, and leather work. At the Exhibition Opening Reception visitors will be able to meet this year’s Guest Artists Roy and Jacqueline Abbott, who are based in the heart of the Shropshire Hills. Roy works as an Artist Blacksmith whilst Jacqueline is a Glass Artist and they work collaboratively and individually to create stunning pieces for the home, garden and to wear. To get a taste of what might be on show you can look at our website – www.strettonfestival.org.uk or visit Roy’s website http://www.inwoodforge.co.uk/ and Jacqueline’s website http://www.inwoodglass.co.uk/

Recognised as one of the world’s leading guitar quartets, the Aquarelle Guitar Quartet is a dynamic and innovative ensemble known for its extraordinary ensemble in performance and expansive repertoire, and they will delighting the audience at Church Stretton School on 31st July with music from around the globe, spanning the period from the Renaissance to the present day. As a complete contrast Kathleen Ferrier -Whattalife! by professional contralto Lucy Stevens presents a staged dramatisation of Kathleen Ferrier’s life story, from her debut as a singer in 1940, to her meteoric rise and tragic death in 1953. The show takes place on 1st August and has a great sense of fun, talking straight from the heart. The following day will see the acclaimed Onyx Brass, whose repertoire ranges from religious music, Bach fugues and ceremonial fanfares to songs from the shows, with jazz numbers from their latest album Onyx Noir thrown into the mix!

Then at 3pm on 3rd August it’s Phil Rickman – In Conversation at the Parish Centre, Church Stretton. Phil has just published his fifteenth book in the Merrily Watkins series of novels, a genre of their own focusing on Anglican vicar Merrily and her role as diocesan exorcist for Hereford. In the evening at 7.30pm in Church Stretton School Serbian-born violist Milena Simovich, praised as a “unique talent with wonderful musicality” will provide a ‘not to be missed’ and rare opportunity to hear music for viola performed by one of the instrument’s finest players accompanied by Russian pianist Olga Sitkovetsky.

Visitors to the Festival can pay tribute to the fabulous Blues Brothers, and hear all their greatest hits on Saturday 4th August, as featured in both movies – The Blues Brothers and Blues Brothers 2000 – plus many more Soul Classics in an all-singing, all-dancing, high energy show with choreography and comedy. Dig out the dancing shoes, dust off the suit, check out the hat and shades… and boogie on down to Church Stretton School to Be Cool! Blues Brothers! ‘Jake’ and ‘Elwood’ and their backing musicians will be there to entertain in style for an evening of rhythm and blues and great classic tracks. The second week of the Festival will see internationally renowned clarinettist Robert Plane and The Gould Piano Trio perform a programme of chamber music on 6th August; that includes a Schubert Piano Trio, a new work specially written for the ensemble by Huw Watkins and Brahms’ magnificent, autumnal Trio for clarinet, cello and piano.

Prepare to be intoxicated on Tuesday 7th August by entrancing dance rhythms, soulful improvisation and wild Gypsy passion delivered with inimitable panache and virtuoso technique when the highly-entertaining Kosmos’ trio of violin, viola and accordion present everything from amazing Gypsy fiddling, emotive Jewish and Greek music to hot-blooded tango and interpretations of Japanese, Polish or even Arabic songs! The ever-popular and annual Teatime Concert (and Cream Tea!) takes place at 3pm on 8th August at the Methodist Church when French Horn player Lizzi Tocknell presents a recital illustrating the development of the horn and its repertoire. She will be accompanied by the distinguished Malaysian pianist Lee Jae Phang. Then at 7.30pm in Church Stretton School, ‘Truly Yours, C.B.’ a splendid theatrical evening is promised by Alison Neil’s one-woman show portraying Charlotte Bronte’s life using many of her own words.

The Pelléas Ensemble are winners of numerous prestigious chamber music competitions, and the young ensemble of harp, flute and viola has established a remarkable reputation. New sound worlds and textures in a programme ranging from baroque arrangements to newly commissioned works, with a strong jazz influence are promised on Thursday 9th August at what is billed as a highly recommended concert.

Malaysian-born pianist Lee Jae Phang, MMus,FRSM regularly performs to high critical acclaim and is in great demand as a soloist and accompanist. Organisers are delighted that he will be giving a solo recital on 10th August at this year’s Festival.

O Duo – (Oliver Cox and Owen Gunnell) has a repertoire which spans more than 300 years and is an invigorating mix of popular classics and accessible contemporary music played on two marimbas, vibraphone and a huge array of percussion. They won’t fail to excite at their concert on 11th August.

To bring the 2018 Festival to a memorable close, A Complete and Utter History of Jazz will take place at Concord College, and will show the audience how jazz has changed from 1902 to the present day. Basically ‘A hugely entertaining, musically brilliant, fascinating and humorous history of jazz from six multi-instrumental virtuosi!’ It’s sure to be hugely entertaining and certainly not to be missed!