Stokesay Castle comes to life this summer

Stokesay Castle, one of the finest and best-preserved fortified manor houses in England, has just completed a 10 month interpretation project as well as creating an exciting new family trail in time for the summer.

The project aims to better tell the story of the castle by showing visitors, in a more tactile way, what each room was used for, the stories behind the people who lived here and the fascinating history of the site. Stairs can be climbed, furniture can be sat on, objects can be handled and furniture gives a nod to the purpose of the rooms.

The interpretation scheme is the second phase of a three part £620k investment programme by English Heritage which looks after Stokesay Castle. The first part of the project saw the conversion of nearby Stokesay Cottage into a delightful tea room in 2017 whilst in the autumn a new garden project gets underway, ready in time for the 2019 season.

The brand new children’s trail is based on the local legend about the two hills on either side of Stokesay being giants who have lost the keys to their treasure chest. The trail takes children on a journey through the site using clues, directions and riddles to find the key.

Two new free education visits are currently being developed and will be available for teachers from September 2018. Alongside, the website has been refreshed, with new content that complements the onsite interpretation.

Georgina Bishop, Interpretation Manager at English Heritage in the West said:

“Whilst Stokesay Castle has remained largely unchanged over the past 700 years, the completion of our new interpretation project gives our visitors an even better understanding of life at Stokesay. This is still the best place to experience an unspoilt medieval building and our project has helped to breathe new life in to the history behind this rustic and peaceful site; we are thrilled with what we’ve created. The children’s trail will certainly keep families busy and we’re looking forward to seeing visitors of all ages exploring our picturesque site over the summer.”

Throughout the summer, our Hands on History team will be taking part in medieval activities and storytelling. The castle is open daily from 10am – 6pm.

For more details please visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/stokesay