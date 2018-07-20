Greatest Showman to be screened at Attingham Park as Summer Nights Film Festival extended

The Greatest Showman has been added to the evening outdoor film screenings at the National Trust’s Attingham Park this summer.

The Greatest Showman will round off the Summer Night’s Film Festival at Attingham with a screening taking place on Sunday 2 September.

Watch your favourite film stars in front of the Mansion at Attingham as it becomes a spectacular outdoor cinema once again, as part of this year’s Summer Nights Film Festival presented by QUAD, Derby’s centre for art and film.

On Friday 31 August, Dirty Dancing (12a) will be on the big screen. Drama, music and romance are the order of the day for Frances “Baby” Houseman as she spends summer in a holiday camp and falls in love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze). The evening will finish with a musical fireworks display.

On Saturday 1 September, Dunkirk (12a), will be shown. Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning epic is set during one of the key moments of World War II. Starring Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Aneurin Barnard, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, this film demands to be seen on the big screen.

On Sunday 2 September, The Greatest Showman (PG) will finish off the festival with Hugh Jackman tackling the legendary figure of P.T. Barnum in the mostly true tale of his life, brought to life with music! Jackman stars alongside an all-star cast including Michelle Williams, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson.

Rebekah Ingham, Events and Programming Officer said: “We’re very excited to have The Greatest Showman added to the line-up of films we’re showing this summer – there’s a film for everyone to enjoy at Attingham!”

Film-goers are welcome to pick their perfect viewing spot on the lawn from 7pm before the film starts at approximately 8pm (light levels/sunset dependent) and encouraged to bring a blanket or low backed chairs to sit on and something warmer to wear once the sun has set.

Tickets for Dirty Dancing are £19.50 (includes fire work display at the end of the film), tickets for Dunkirk and The Greatest Showman cost £15.50 and £10.50 for under 12s.

For more information or to buy tickets, please visit www.summernightsfilm.co.uk or call QUAD Box Office on 01332 290606. Seating is not provided for these open-air screenings.