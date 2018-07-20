20-strong choir to perform at community event

Music lovers are in for a treat with a performance by a 20-strong Shropshire choir that will lead an afternoon musical and sing-along community event in Shrewsbury on Tuesday 24 July.

Members of the award-winning mixed choir, Of One Accord, will perform at Bayston Hill Methodist Church, in Lansdowne Road, Bayston Hill, from 2pm to 4.30pm.

Their repertoire will include a mixture of folk music, film music as well as songs that everybody can join in with too. There will also be a vocal solo performance by one of the bass singers and vocal and cornet performances from two young musicians.

Of One Accord was founded in 1985 by a group of friends who were brought together by their love of music. It has since grown to a choir of 60 members. The choir has performed all over Europe and regularly sings at private functions, charity fundraising concerts and public events such as Shrewsbury Flower Show. The choir this year celebrated a win in the group/choir section at the Minsterley Eisteddfod.

Tuesday’s free concert is part of a Sing-along Roadshow that has been touring Shrewsbury, aiming to bring members of the community and different generations together in song.

The Roadshow has been organised by Shropshire Music Service and home care company Home Instead Senior Care Shrewsbury Ludlow and Oswestry which are also looking for potential singers to form a brand new inter-generational community choir.

Refreshments will be served and funds raised will go to the charity Parkinson’s UK.

“We’re hoping as many people as possible will come and join us for what will be an enjoyable afternoon of song,” said Alison Stevens, of Shropshire Music Service.

For further event information contact Jason Harries 01743 387650.