Shrewsbury Flower Show will be celebrating its 131st show this year making it one of the world’s longest running independent flower shows.

Since 1875, the only exception being during both world wars, the Shrewsbury Flower Show has been held in the heart of Shrewsbury’s town centre.

This year on the 10th and 11th of August the beautiful 29-acre Quarry, with The Dingle, a magnificent sunken garden providing a colourful centrepiece, will be awash with wonderful flowers, fabulous food and live entertainment – the ultimate summer day out! The Show is one of the country’s premier flower show events, attracting top national exhibitors so you can expect fantastic floral displays, horticultural competitions and high quality trade stands.

With children 15 years and under admitted free when accompanied with an adult and a dedicated Children’s Area which features lots of free activities, unusual animals to see, ponies & ducks n chucks to pet, plus much more, the Shrewsbury Flower Show is an ideal family day out.

Quarry Marquee is home to the top national nurseries and growers who create stunning displays to admire and inspire. Whilst the Severn Marquee is full of home grown flowers and vegetables. Advice is on hand from many exhibitors and horticultural organisations. The Dingle Marquee is awash with beauty with spectacular floral art creations on display full of vitality and vivid colours.

Something for the Food Fans

Food fans are in for a treat in the Food Hall, with appearances from Dragons’ Den entrepreneur Levi Roots on Friday and television chef and BBC Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt on Saturday.

Local chefs Chris Burt, Paul Crowe, James Sherwin and Tim Roberts will also be taking to the stage to cook up locally sourced tasty dishes.

Strong Musical Line-up

The musical line-up is just as strong, with the Abba Reunion Tribute performing on Friday night – we might not have been able to get the real Abba to Shrewsbury after they announced their return to touring, but our reunion tribute really is the next best thing! The wonderful Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be filling The Quarry on Saturday with their unique blend of bagpipes and rock.

Arena Entertainment

In the Arena, The Cavalry of Heroes will be displaying excellent horsemanship. To mark the 100 year anniversary of the end of World War One, they have created a special show remembering the role that the horses and soldiers (our heroes) played in The Great War. Combining tricks and stunts on horseback with a great music score, sing-a-long and a final cavalry charge, this will be poignant, dignified and a respectful way to mark this significant event.

Performances from the Biddulph Male Voice Choir (Friday) and Of One Accord (Saturday), together with a Massed Bands Finale and a stunning firework display, will wrap the Show up on both nights.

Expert Gardening Tips and Advice

For the green fingered visitors, horticultural expert and Gardeners’ World favourite Chris Beardshaw and award-winning garden designer Penny Meadmore will be sharing gardening tips and advice.

Shopping Opportunities

There is also plenty of great shopping opportunities in the large trade stands area and wonderful unique gifts are on offer in the dedicated Craft Marquee and Artisan Crafts and Farmers Market.

Book Tickets

This year’s show will be taking place on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th August.

Advanced day tickets cost: £25 – Adult, £23 – Over 60s to book visit – https://shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/tickets-pre-sale/

Gate prices at 10am: £28 – Adult, £26 – Over 60s.

Gate prices at 2pm: £24 – Adult, £22 – Over 60s.

Gate prices after 6pm: £16

Accompanied Children aged 15 or under can enter for free.

Unaccompanied children 13 to under 18 years of age can purchase entry on the gate on the day for £11.