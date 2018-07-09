Stage is set for Shrewsbury school of rock

Students from Shrewsbury’s real-life school of rock are getting ready to perform the biggest gig of their lives this week.

More than 50 guitarists, bass players, singers and drummers aged 7 to 18 will perform at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall on Sunday July 15.

All of the bands are part of The Rock Project Shropshire, which runs weekly sessions in The Barnabas Centre.

Students at the school are coached by professional gigging musicians to play and perform as rock bands.

Lisa Wordley who runs the The Rock Project Shropshire said: “A lot of preparation has gone into this gig, and I couldn’t be prouder of how much the students are achieving.

“With professional lighting and sound, it will have all the atmosphere of a major gig, and the students have been working hard on making a real performance, I think we’re in for an unforgettable concert.”

The students have been practising for months for the copncert, helped along by professional, gigging musicians, who teach them every week how to play guitar, bass, drums or sing.

Students from the junior and senior session will take to the stage with a full set list of their favourite music – from classic rock, punk and heavy metal to contemporary hits.

During the event awards will be presented to those students who have developed their skills and talent the most during the year.

The Rock Project End of Year Gig take place at Bayston Memorial Hall, Lyth Hill Road, Shrewsbury on Sunday July 15 at 3.30pm.

Tickets are available by calling Lisa Wordley on 07533 417768 or email lisa@therockproject.com