Have a big adventure at Attingham this summer

With the summer holidays fast approaching the team at Attingham Park, the popular National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, have planned a summer full of adventures for all the family to enjoy.

Between Saturday 21 July and Sunday 1 September a series of outdoor adventures, wildlife adventures, and sporty adventures will take place across the estate, with the ultimate adventure – the Attingham Camp taking place at the end of August.

For families wanting to make their own adventures on a visit to Attingham, the National Trust’s free ‘50 things to do before you’re 11¾’ scrapbook is available from Visitor Reception. It’s filled with great suggestions to get you outdoors and exploring nature at your own pace with top tips for how to do them.

Sporty adventures and challenges will take place in the Field of Play throughout the summer with ‘Parachute Fun’ at 2pm on Mondays between 30 July and 3 September, ‘Race the Guilloche’ at 2pm on Fridays between 27 July and 31 August, and ‘Archery Arrows’ from 11am to 3pm on Sundays between 29 July and 26 August.

On Tuesdays between 31 July and 28 August the popular Attingham Park Safari, tractor and trailer rides through the grounds will take place. Taking place at intervals on the day, the ride will be through the Deer Park except on 7 and 21 August when it will follow a new route through the front park at Attingham. Tickets cost £4.50 per adult and £3.50 per child, pre-booking is strongly advised.

The experts from Cotswold Outdoor will be on hand at Attingham between 10.30am and 4pm on Wednesday 25 July, 8 and 22 August to set you off on an outdoor adventure at ‘Get Geocaching’. Hire a device and tick off No. 49 on the list of ‘50 Things to do before you’re 11 ¾’ as you go. £4 per hire of device, limited number available, first come, first served.

Get ready for a nature adventure on Thursdays 2, 16, 23 and 30 August with the WildLife Survival School, where you’ll be able to find out about some of the incredible things we can do with the natural materials all around us. Sessions will take place at timed intervals on the day, are ideal for children aged 5-11 years old and cost £5 per child. Book directly with the WildLife Survival School via www.wildlifesurvivalschool.nutickets.com

On Friday 3 August at 7pm watch a fun filled adventure take place outdoors on the stage with Heartbreak Productions performance of David Walliams’ ‘The Midnight Gang’. Join the gang for this tale of magic, mischief, and memory making as they overcome their greatest fears and uncover the magic ingredient to a fantastic friendship in this outdoor theatre production. Booking in advance is essential and tickets cost £15 per adult, £10 per child, family tickets also available.

Enjoy an adventurous tale on Saturdays between 28 July and 25 August with ‘The Courtyard Stories’ at 11am and ‘Oh Gosh! So that’s a Guilloche’ story tour at 2pm. ‘The Courtyard Stories’ take place behind the Mansion, are suitable for ages 3 years and above, cost £3 per child and booking in advance is recommended. ‘Oh Gosh! So that’s a Guilloche’ story takes place around the mysterious guilloche pattern in the Field of Play, places are free but should be booked in advance.

The ultimate adventure – Attingham Camp – will take place again for the third year this summer on Saturday 25 August. Bring the family for a one night camp sleeping under the stars. A range of after-dark family activities with qualified providers will take place, including stories and marshmallows around the camp fire, twilight bush craft and star watching. Places must be booked in advance and cost £30 per adult, £15 per child (2-16 years), and £5 for children under 2 years old.

For activities and events where booking in advance is essential or recommended please do so via www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on or by calling 03442 491895. There are additional charges for taking part in some events and activities, and standard admission charges will also apply for non-members visiting Attingham Park excluding the evening performance of The Midnight Gang and the Attingham Camp. National Trust members and under 5s visit for free. Further details of all events and activities taking place at Attingham over the summer, including those not listed here, can be found on the website.

The parkland at Attingham is open daily from 8am to 7pm over the summer for detailed opening times of places on the estate please visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or call 01743 708170.