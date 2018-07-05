Sporting theme to Greenfields Primary School’s Summer Fair this Saturday

There’s a topical sporting theme for this weekend’s annual summer fair at Shrewsbury’s Greenfields Primary School.

A climbing wall, obstacle course, go karts, zorbs, a nerf area, bouncy castle and Crossbar football shoot-outs are just some of the attractions the school, on Hemsworth Way, off Ellesmere Road, has arranged.

There will be the usual array of stalls and a variety of games at the fair, which opens at Greenfields at 11am on Saturday morning to enable visitors to watch England’s World Cup quarter-final against Sweden in the afternoon.

Andrew Morris, the school’s head teacher, said: “I am very excited and looking forward to the school fair, which is always one of the highlights on our calendar each year.

“The sporty theme is well timed with the popularity of the World Cup and the Wimbledon Championships also getting under way – and there will be lots of exciting events and activities going on.

“We hope the lovely weather will continue and that people will join us before watching the World Cup match – and hopefully an England win – in the afternoon.”

The school is running a competition to win a pair of Clarks shoes while Year 6 pupils will be holding a bric-a-brac sale.

A caricaturist and face painter will also be dropping in to entertain visitors while a fire engine and police car are also scheduled to make appearances.

There will be plenty of food and drink available, including a barbecue, ice cream and cake stands, a slush van and a bar to keep adults refreshed.

Admission to Saturday’s fair at Greenfields is free.