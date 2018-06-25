Step back to the 1940s at Severn Valley Railway

The bunting is going up, the windows are being taped and the ration cards are at the ready as the Severn Valley Railway prepares to host its hugely popular Step Back to the 1940s Weekends.

Transforming the entire railway into a colourful and light-hearted snapshot of wartime Britain, with activities, re-enactments and entertainment all along the line, these highlights of the SVR’s visitor calendar arrive on June 30th-July 1st and July 7th-8th.

This year, many visitors will recognise the D-Day Darlings, finalists of Britain’s Got Talent, who will be performing every day at Kidderminster, as well as at the evening Big Band Concerts, on June 30th and July 7th.

Two very significant anniversaries will be marked this year, as Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events co-ordinator, explained: “To commemorate the centenary of the ending of World War 1, we are very privileged to have the Cavell Van on display at Arley Station.

“In 1919 it was used to bring back the body of nurse Edith Cavell from Belgium, where she had helped 200 Prisoners of War escape before she was caught and executed. It was also used to transport the body of the Unknown Warrior prior to a funeral at Westminster Abbey.”

He added: “At Bewdley, visitors can see a replica of the Mk X1 Spitfire, flown by the famous James Edgar ‘Johnnie’ Johnson – the highest scoring RAF pilot to survive the war. It will be on display to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of the RAF. The public will have the opportunity to wear the uniform supplied by the owners, and have their photo taken beside this fighting legend. Due to its full schedule, this will be with us on June 30th and July 1st only.”

Throughout both weekends, visitors can see famous faces, feats of daring-do, battles and a host of costumed re-enactors who will travel alongside passengers on the intensive service of ‘evacuation trains’ along the 16-mile line.

Kidderminster will play host to fire-fighting re-enactments, thanks to the NFA & AFS Vehicles Group, as well as a shop display, hairdresser, replica air raid shelters, ARP Post, tobacconist and free vintage bus rides.

Alongside the Spitfire at Bewdley will be vintage vehicles, clothes and memorabilia stalls and a licensed buffet.

Visitors at Arley station are invited to a wartime wedding on the platform, and can see the casualties of war being treated in the Hospital Train housing the Royal Army Medical Corps Advanced Dressing Station, while the ‘1940s Crooner’ Kevin Mack will perform nostalgic numbers as the trains steam by.

Highley will be home to the much-anticipated Battle re-enactment outside The Engine House Visitor Centre, taking spectators back in time to two days after the D-Day landings when allied paratroopers and members of the French resistance have been dropped behind enemy lines. Their mission: to attack a German troop train – an explosive encounter visitors won’t want to miss.

The Allies have set up their encampment alongside the station and The Engine House will host a vintage marketplace, selling everything from vintage clothing and uniforms to homewares and prints.

The Home Guard will be carrying out target and bayonet practice at Hampton Loade and visitors can witness the arrival of evacuees as they reach their temporary homes in the country. In addition, the Royal Warwickshire Re-enactment Group will demonstrate the astonishing range of equipment each infantryman of WWII had to carry with them into battle. King George VI, Winston Churchill and ‘Monty’ will be pause here for conference before heading to the battle at Highley.

At Bridgnorth, visitors can soak up the atmosphere at the CAMRA award-winning pub, The Railwayman’s Arms, while enjoying 1940s music. Vehicles from the period, including a wartime military ambulance, an Austin and a Triumph will be on show as well as a display about the history of RAF Bridgnorth. Live music, vintage vehicle displays and memorabilia stalls will also be on offer along the line.

For those who would like to celebrate into the evening, this year’s Big Band Shows at Kidderminster from 7.30pm on June 30th and July 7th will feature a Jazz Orchestra and special guests, including the D-Day Darlings, playing 1940s favourites. The Show is sure to go out with a bang – an air raid is already predicted. Real ale will be served in the King & Castle and hot food will be on offer. Separate wristbands must be purchased to attend.

Tickets to the 1940s weekends are available at www.svr.co.uk. Pre-book and save One-day Rover fares start at £26.10 for adults, £24.30 for seniors and £17.50 for children or £74.20 for a family of two adults and up to four children. Two-day, Three-day and Four-day Rover tickets are also available. Wristbands for the Big Band concerts cost £12 each and pre-booking is recommended.