Firefighters in action at Wellington Fire Station open day

Firefighters will be in action to showcase their skills at an open day at Wellington Fire Station on Saturday, July 7.

Highlights include a demonstration from firefighters on how they rescue people trapped in a vehicle after a road traffic collision and a static display of the brigade’s animal rescue team.

There will also be an eye catching display of the ferocity of a chip pan fire, a variety of pump and ladder drills, as well as important advice on fire safety for the home and business.

“It’s a free family day out with a lot of visual and interesting displays to watch,” said Darren Salvoni, Watch Manager at Wellington Fire Station.

The highly trained animal rescue team, based at Wellington Fire Station, was formed a few years ago to rescue large animals such as cows and horses from all types of scenarios and to protect the public from carrying out potentially dangerous rescues while giving the animal the best possible chance.

There will be refreshments and a number of stalls at the open day which runs from 11am to 2pm. Members of the public will also be able to see the fire engines used at emergencies and to talk to their local firefighters.