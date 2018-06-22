Large Model Air Show returns to RAF MUseum Cosford next month

The Large Model Air Show is returning to the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford next month for a weekend of spectacular flying displays.

Taking place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 July, this air show in miniature is set to entertain thousands of aviation and modelling enthusiasts with two full days of flying and family fun.

Aircraft heading to the show have all been designed and built by members of the Large Model Association, who have dedicated years into making them a perfect replica of the real thing. With everything from biplanes to modern day jets, model aircraft at the show can take anything from two weeks up to seven years to assemble and some can even reach speeds of up to 200mph, powered by engines similar to petrol lawn mowers and or miniature jet engines.

This year’s event will have a celebratory RAF100 flying theme with model aircraft representing 100 years of the Royal Air Force. Appearing at the show for the first time this year will be a giant Lockheed Constellation, a propeller-driven, four-engine airliner. Plus, exclusively for the Cosford show will be all three V Bombers, the Vulcan, Victor and Valiant flown together by the show organiser and three generations of the same family. The real V Bombers can of course be seen on display in the Museum’s National Cold War Exhibition.

The Large Model Air Show promises to be a great day out for modellers and families alike with plenty of exhibitors signed up to showcase some of the latest model kits and aviation accessories.

Families are guaranteed to enjoy the fun-filled line up which includes a children’s entertainment area. Plus, keeping visitors fuelled for the day, there will be a fantastic range of food and drink on offer including a beer tent and visitors will have access to the RAF Museum where they can view many of the aircraft flown during the show in full size. A free bus service will take visitors from the event to the Museum throughout the day, making getting around the site even easier.

Anyone wishing to attend the event can save money by purchasing tickets in advance at a discounted rate by visiting www.largemodelassociation.com. Advance tickets are also on sale at the RAF Museum Cosford, priced at just £8 per adult. Tickets purchased on the gate cost £10 per adult and children under the age of 16 are FREE.

Exclusively for the Large Model Aircraft Rally, visitors are able to camp on site, meaning you can make the most of the weekend’s flying and activities by being at the centre of all the action. On site camping, including entrance to the show both days is only £40.00 in advance (until 4 July) or £50.00 on the gate and any visitors interested in camping should email public-camping@largemodelassociation.com or call 07827 675665.