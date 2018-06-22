Final preparations underway for the Shropshire Vintage Show

Organisers are making the final preparations for the 31st Shropshire Vintage Show at the Greenhous West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury at the end of this month with around 5,000 vehicle enthusiasts and families expected over the weekend.

The show, organised by the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club, is an annual two-day extravaganza on June 30 and July 31, showcasing some of the best vintage vehicles the country has to offer. As well as local enthusiasts people travel as far as far as London, Cornwall, Wales, Scotland, Ireland and even the Isle of Man.

The show has long been a top draw for exhibitors from all over the UK to show their vehicles, including classic cars, motorbikes, Land Rovers, buses, military vehicles, steam engines, tractors and more.

This year there is also plenty to entertain families including Shire horses and The Pony Club (Sunday only), donkey rides, craft and trade stands, fairground rides, food, a beer tent and bar, a children’s inflatable quad bike circuit, music from the Stiperstones Brass and the Wirral Pipe Bands and the Pantonic All Star Steel Band, a bouncy castle, a juggler, face painting, Mr Morgan with his fairground Organ and demonstrations including a blacksmith and wood turner.

Every year the event also stages an auction of vintage machinery and tools by H J Pugh & Sons and this will take place on Saturday, (June 30) at 10.30am.

A special tractor is also featured annually, and for 2018 the Nuffield and Leyland tractors have been chosen.

For the third year running the exciting spectator sport ‘Tractor Pulling’ from the Whitchurch-based Challenger Tractor Pulling Club, will be at the show. This spectacle will see a tractor pulling a progressively weighted sledge over the distance and the military vehicles, tanks and lorries will be doing a manoeuvres display in the mounds of soil unearthed by the tractor competition.

Mr Haynes, added: “We are hoping for good weather and looking forward to welcoming visitors. We know we attract a lot of vehicle enthusiasts and we have literally hundreds of vehicles from all over the country, which are interesting for everyone to look at.

“Children especially love them, so we have really concentrated on getting a lot more for families and we know this will be our biggest event yet. There are new sections this year including Vintage Caravans and awning displays and some really exciting draws such as vintage double decker buses coming all the way from London, and a Blackstone oil engine. It’s huge and extremely heavy and will need to be moved with the help of an arctic lorry! Tickets are available in advance via the West Mid website or on the gate and children under 16 are free.”

One of the aims of the event is to raise funds for local medical charities and since its formation the Mid Shropshire Vintage Club has raised more than £160,000 for charities including the Severn Hospice and Hope House and for the last few years, The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.”

Tickets can be bought in advance by visiting www.theticketfactory.com and searching Shropshire Vintage Show. The show runs from 9am-5pm Saturday and 9am to 4.30pm Sunday.

Tickets can also be purchased on the gate and are priced at £10 for adults and FREE for under 16s.