Extra dates added to The Wightman Theatre Company’s production of Brief Lives

Extra dates have been added to The Wightman Theatre Company’s production of Brief Lives by Patrick Garland.

Following its run from Wednesday 06 to Saturday 16 June, the play will now also be showing from 26 June to 06 July.

Directed by Beverly Baker, Brief Lives is a one-man play featuring John Aubrey; played by Adrian Monahan; a 17th-century Englishman who met and kept accounts of many of the famous men of his day, including René Descartes, Thomas Hobbes and Christopher Wren.

In his review Chris Eldon Lee said: ‘Adrian Monahan pulls on the doddery old man’s persona like a pair of well-worn slippers. His stories gather momentum like a passing wave, cresting with a punchline or putdown, before subsiding again. It’s a lovely solo performance, as he tells his tales with a merry countenance and twinkling eye.’

Tickets for Brief Lives are £15 in advance (£18 on the door) and available to book online at http://www.thewightman.co.uk/ or through the theatre’s box office by telephoning 01743 290704.