Closing weekend of Much Wenlock Festival set to be a sell-out success

As the historic bi-annual Much Wenlock Festival prepares to close its marquees’ doors for another year, the closing weekend is set to be a sell-out success.

The highly anticipated festival has seen hundreds of festivalgoer’s flood through the marquee doors since it opened on the 2nd June but this weekend will be its busiest yet.

Tickets for the West End Songs, which will close the festival on Saturday 16th June, have almost sold out with only 20 tickets left to see the critically acclaimed performers.

Tickets to see The Much Wenlock Male voice choir on Thursday 14th and for the Folk Night Extravaganza on Friday 15th are also following suit with a mere handful of tickets left for each event.

Peter Wight, chairman of the Much Wenlock Festival, said he was thrilled to see that the line-up for the closing weekend has been so popular.

“The amount of support we have seen from people attending the festival from all over the county has been outstanding. Every event has seen the marquee bursting at the seams,” laughed Peter.

“Our aim for this year was to put on a programme with something for everyone which has clearly been successful if the number of ticket sales is anything to go by!”